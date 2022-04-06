"LOVE in Action": Mural in east Bakersfield encourages vaccinations

While east Bakersfield isn’t traditionally known for its vibrant art pieces, a nonprofit dedicated to outreach on COVID-19 safety is hoping the community’s latest addition might be another step toward changing that.
On Wednesday, All of Us or None unveiled “LOVE in Action,” a 13-by-49-foot mixed media mural that covers the wall of a store facing the parking lot of the post office at 727 Kentucky St.
The nonprofit, which was formed early in the pandemic to help raise awareness specifically in the city’s most vulnerable communities, said the piece is intended to encourage COVID safety and love in the community.
“We all say that we love each other, and we just want to remind everyone how they can show their love,” said Ucedrah Osby, president of All of Us or None, referring to being vaccinated to keep others safe.
“We decided to do a project that could be long-lasting,” Osby added. “The best way that we could figure out how to do that was to create a mural in our community.”
The mural, created by local artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova, was supported by the state’s Vaccinate All 58 campaign through a $7,000 grant. It features the word "LOVE" with oversized printouts of seven members of the community blended into the lettering using wheatpaste, she said.
Williams-Cordova is no stranger to such projects, having worked on “Bloom” with Brandon Thompson, which covers a Beale Avenue overpass, as well as work on 21st and Baker streets, where artists painted over boarded-up windows to help beautify the area.
“I love that we came at it from a message of love and togetherness and community,” Williams-Cordova said, adding that she appreciated the opportunity she received to see her art on such a large scale.
“And I love getting to beautify these urban landscapes that I get to pass by every day,” she said.