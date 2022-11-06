 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'Love for our lost ones': Hispanic Chamber hosts Dia de los Muertos at the Fairgrounds

Around Bakersfield, Rocque David Provencio was known as Dave The Barber, the kind man and Army veteran who cut hair at the City Barbers shop.

His shop became a favorite stop for his clients, who included lawyers, businessmen, laborers and some who were considered trouble in certain circles.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget