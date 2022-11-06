'Love for our lost ones': Hispanic Chamber hosts Dia de los Muertos at the Fairgrounds

Around Bakersfield, Rocque David Provencio was known as Dave The Barber, the kind man and Army veteran who cut hair at the City Barbers shop.
His shop became a favorite stop for his clients, who included lawyers, businessmen, laborers and some who were considered trouble in certain circles.
Provencio was among several honored Sunday at the Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, event put on by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Provencio’s family, including his daughter Marie Provencio Galaviz, gathered around his ofrenda, which is Spanish for offering, or altar of remembrance, which was among the displays along the periphery of business booths at the fairgrounds.
Dave the Barber, originally from Wasco, went to school in Fresno to become a barber because there weren’t cosmetology schools for him in Bakersfield at the time, his daughter said. He worked first as a barber in Buttonwillow and then moved to Bakersfield, where he cut hair for 40-plus years. He died in 2018 at age 86. He and his wife, Pauline, had six children. Pauline, 92, still lives in the home that Dave paid to have built.
“(This event) brings a lot of people together,” Provencio Galaviz said. “The families remember their loved ones in the way they were when they were alive.”
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Dia de los Muertos event had been at the Bakersfield Museum of Art until 2019, but was absent for two years because of COVID-19 before returning to the fairgrounds.
Lili Kenneally, deputy manager of the Kern County Fair, transformed her space into a face-painting booth. Emma Dib, 12, was among several children who had their face painted in the Dia de los Muertos style.
“I wanted to see the culture,” Emma said, explaining why she came to the fairgrounds on Sunday. She said she also wanted to have her face painted because it was “fun.”
Mayra Torres, 30, said she spent a little more than four hours decorating and painting herself. She painted her arms showing skeletal bones.
She won the contest for the best La Catrina costume. La Catrina is an icon for Dia de los Muertos.
“To be quite honest with you, I’m an attention-grabber,” Torres said. “I said, ‘Let me get dressed up and come out here and see if I can win first prize.’”
Danene Aguilar and Melisa Saldana said they spent more than two hours painting each other and dressing up as La Catrina for the event on Sunday.
“This brings culture to Bakersfield,” Aguilar said. “It’s showing our heritage and our love for our lost ones.”
The event also included music and dancing, with performances from Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli.