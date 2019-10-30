Kern County Sheriff's deputies discovered 500 pounds of processed marijuana in a Maricopa home last week after responding to reports of loud music.
The discovery was made at a home in the 500 block of Olive Street in Maricopa, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived on Oct. 23, they conducted a probation search of the residence and located the marijuana. The homeowner was not home and is currently at large.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
