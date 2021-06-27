Lost Hills reaches exceptional vaccination rate with help of The Wonderful Co.

A sustained effort by one of Kern's largest private employers has helped produce one of the county's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the remote town of Lost Hills.
The county Public Health Services Department on Friday credited Los Angeles-based grower The Wonderful Co. for Lost Hills being one of only five areas in Kern that has achieved U.S. President Joe Biden's goal of having no less than 70 percent of adults receive at least one shot of the vaccine by Independence Day.
The feat is another example of Wonderful investing in Central Valley communities where it has substantial operations. The county sees this one as particularly impressive because of the town's size, vulnerability to the pandemic and relative isolation in western Kern.
Department Director Brynn Carrigan said by email Wonderful has been "an incredible vaccination partner" since the shots first became available. The company has used its resources to inoculate everyone who's eligible and willing to be vaccinated, she wrote.
"As the tier system expanded, allowing additional individuals to be vaccinated, Wonderful was always one step ahead with a plan to begin vaccinating those individuals as soon as allowed by the state," Carrigan stated.
Wonderful credits the accomplishment to the citizens of Lost Hills. They stepped up in a big way, it said, to protect each other from the pandemic threat.
The company said local residents it has spoken to about the situation told it they got the shot as a way of encouraging others to do the same.
But the company's efforts played a big role, including its introduction of professional boxer José Ramírez, a product of nearby Avenal.
For more than a decade Wonderful has concentrated health and education resources in parts of the county where it has growing, processing and packing operations. It has opened health clinics, established charter high schools and offered free food, among other investments in Lost Hills and Delano.
For six months the company's Kern County Wonderful Health & Wellness Centers in both communities have offered the vaccine to county residents. It says it followed the county's vaccination guidelines to ensure safe, effective and equitable distribution of the vaccine.
Already the effort has resulted in at least 3,643 Kern County citizens receiving the vaccine.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure that the people of Kern County know they don’t have to face this public health crisis alone," said Wonderful's chief medical officer, Larry Wolk. "We are proud to extend Wonderful’s vaccination offerings to Kern County community members in order to help meet a growing need in a county that has been extremely hard-hit by COVID-19.”
The result for Lost Hills is a vaccination rate nearly twice the county's average among people 12 years of age and older.
Kern Public Health said 100 percent of residents of Edison, Kernville and Woody 12 and older have received at least one vaccine shot.
Fully 83 percent of Lost Hills residents 12 and older have gotten at least one shot, it said, and 66 percent are fully vaccinated, compared with 69.9 percent of Keene residents. The county added that the state has identified Lost Hills and Edison as being highly vulnerable to COVID-19.
The count noted that Lost Hills, with a 12-and-older population of 1,435, has more residents than any of the other top-five vaccinated communities in Kern — and the only one with a single vaccination provider.
The nearest non-Wonderful Co. vaccination center to Lost Hills is 30 miles away in Tulare County, according to the county. By comparison, Edison, Kernville and Keene have multiple vaccination sites within 15 miles, and Woody's nearest site is about 30 miles away in Delano.