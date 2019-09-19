A man convicted of a stabbing and robbery in Lost Hills last year was sentenced to 63 years to life in prison earlier this week, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.
Jaime Valdez was arrested by sheriff's deputies in December, just days after he stabbed a man multiple times in the stomach and then threatened a store owner at knifepoint before stealing $400 from the store.
Valdez's sentencing was enhanced due to past felony convictions, the DA's office said in a new release, including a 2004 conviction for robbery and 2014 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.