Lost Hills getting 20 new homes to address overcrowding

The days of cramming into a two-bedroom trailer in Lost Hills are over for farmworker Daniel Martinez, his wife and their four children.
As part of a new, 21-unit home development spearheaded by his employer, The Wonderful Co., Martinez and his family recently moved into a three-bedroom home designed by the company's co-owner, Lynda Resnick.
It's their first house, a 1,300-square-foot home with an ample backyard, stone countertops, rooftop solar and forced-air heating and air-conditioning. The mortgage payment for the spray operations supervisor is $1,500 per month, insurance and property taxes included.
"It's very pretty, very comfortable," said Martinez, a 40-year-old who has worked for Los Angeles-based Wonderful for more than 12 years. "It's very nice having your own home."
The new housing development, called Lomas Lindas ("Beautiful Hills"), is the first project of its kind in Lost Hills. As the latest in a series of philanthropic projects by Wonderful in Lost Hills, where the company is the dominant employer, the development was meant to address local overcrowding.
A study done in 2014 by the Housing Authority of the County of Kern found 28 percent of Lost Hills residents were living in overcrowded housing.
"Like nearly every community in California, housing production in Lost Hills has not kept up with population growth," Housing Authority Executive Director Stephen Pelz said. He added that Wonderful has a record of doing high quality work in the area "and I have no doubt this (home development) will continue that legacy."
Wonderful donated the five acres on which the development is taking place adjacent to the charter school established by the company, Wonderful College Prep Academy Lost Hills. It's on the south side of Highway 46 across from a park and community center also developed by the $5 billion company behind POM Wonderful pomegranate juice and a list of other well-known products, including locally grown almonds, pistachios and citrus.
The company contributed land as well to a rental housing project the federal government developed in Lost Hills about six years ago. It involved 60 townhomes and 21 single-family homes that rented on a subsidized basis for as little as $350 per month.
When that rental project filled up quickly, Wonderful realized many of its employees in the area were paying rental prices roughly equal to the cost of a 30-year mortgage payment, said Andy Anzaldo, Wonderful's chief operating officer of philanthropy.
"It opened our eyes to, No. 1, the need for affordable housing and, No. 2, the families still expressed desire for the American dream ... of homeownership," Anzaldo said.
The company asked local residents in 2018 what they wanted in a new home. The overwhelming answer was three or more bedrooms and a large backyard for family celebrations.
Wonderful came up with with a semi-customizable floor plan with three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage, which start at about $238,000. Anzaldo said Resnick, who lives on a sprawling estate in Beverly Hills, designed the homes "as if these were her own home."
But the company is not selling or financing the homes. They are being built by Porterville's Ennis Builders Inc., and lending is being handled mostly, but not exclusively, by Supreme Lending of Delano. Six of the homes have already been sold, seven more are under construction and the rest are expected to be built by the end of this year. Wonderful plans to reserve one of the homes for its own use.
Anzaldo said a big challenge has been preparing would-be homeowners to take on a mortgage. With out-of-town investors explicitly excluded from the project, he said, most interested buyers have never owned residential property before, and they don't generally understand credit or the concept of a 30-year mortgage. The company ended up putting on seminars explaining what homebuyers were getting themselves into.
Next, the company is planning to build a significantly larger project nearby on the north side of Highway 46. A decision isn't expected until next year, but the idea is to put up 50 homes, some or all of them with four bedrooms each.