The city of Bakersfield has agreed to pay more than $100,000 in attorneys fees after a judge ruled the City Council violated open meeting laws when it held three closed session meetings in 2017 to discuss the city’s financial outlook.
Discussion during the closed sessions eventually led to the city proposing a 1 percent sales tax increase eventually passed by voters in 2018 as Measure N.
Despite a judge ruling in favor of the two legal nonprofits that sued the city for violating the state’s Ralph M. Brown Act, which governs local legislative bodies, City Attorney Ginny Gennaro was steadfast in her defense of the city’s actions.
Gennaro, who is also serving as interim city manager, claimed notes she took during the meetings would have exonerated the city if the judge had been allowed to see them. But she said those notes could not be revealed to Kern County Judge Stephen Schuett due to attorney-client privilege.
“The fact that those notes could never be revealed then really doesn’t portray the full picture of what transpired,” she said. “They would have added another layer of analysis.”
Yet the two plaintiffs in the case, First Amendment Coalition and Californians Aware, say they had very clear evidence of what was discussed during the meetings, which took place in July and September 2017. The legal advocacy groups obtained slides that were displayed during the meetings. The slides detail the city’s budget projections, and a potential sales tax increase to overcome a shortfall.
“The main thing that was different about this case was the clarity of the Brown Act violation from the very beginning,” said First Amendment Coalition Executive Director David Snyder. Normally, he added, proving the actual discussion points of closed meetings can be difficult.
In an agreement finalized last week, the city will pay $107,191.81 to the plaintiffs' lawyer to cover court costs. The amount could have been much lower, Snyder said, if the city had admitted to wrongdoing early on. He said the city's drawn-out legal strategy of pointing out technicalities in court filings and refusing to comply with requests for discovery delayed the legal proceedings, adding to the cost.
“We gave Bakersfield numerous opportunities to correct their misdeeds and to pledge not to violate the Brown Act anymore. And they steadfastly refused, and litigated till the very end,” he said. “We would have preferred to resolve this earlier on so it wouldn’t cost Bakersfield so much money, but the city just refused to see it that way.”
Gennaro, however, denied delaying the legal proceedings, and said the plaintiffs did not try to expedite the process.
In addition to the attorneys fees for the opposing side, the city must pay its own outside legal counsel, Clifford and Brown, which the city hires to litigate claims filed against the city.
Gennaro estimated Clifford and Brown’s receipts would equal between $50,000 to $100,000 for the case, although an exact amount could not be determined by press time.
“It’s very easy when everything is said and done to point fingers,” she said of the resolution of the case. “At the end of the day it’s over and we’re moving on.”
The city must also record closed sessions for one year in case future Brown Act complaints emerge, according to a January court ruling.
All's well that ends well . . . and the penny tax will cover it "all" . . . er . . . wait a minute . . . THAT's THE SUBJECT here . . . and it was 'ballotized and voted' illegaly . . . and, and . . it was supposed to go for more cops . . . to protect citizens from 'scruffy criminal perpetrators' . . . and not those who instigated the law . . . as 'black tie'(?) perps . . .and . . . and . . . didn't Kern County just decide to consider a 'penny tax' . . . uh . . . uh . . .
