Two local restaurants, Los Tacos de Huicho on East 18th Street and Sizzler on Mount Vernon Avenue, have been ruled adequate for reopening, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
In their most recent score on Saturday, the only department complaint for Los Tacos de Huicho was that open containers of food were present in the make table and all food products should be covered at all times to prevent contamination.
The Sizzler was ruled cleaned and treated for cockroaches on Friday. All equipment in the restaurant was moved, cleaned and de-greased and no live vermin was observed during time of inspection.
