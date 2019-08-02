Los Tacos de Huicho, a Mexican restaurant on 18th Street, was shutdown today by Kern County Public Health officials.
An inspector observed improper food storage and rodent droppings in a back food storage area, according to a report published on the public health department's website.
The report detailed that eggs were stored on the top shelf of a refrigerator, not the bottom, and raw shrimp was left uncovered in a food preparation area.
