A Los Angeles man who died in the Kern River was identified Monday.
Eddin Estuardo Barillas, 32, was found Aug. 13, more than a week after he fell into the water at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 5 near the Sandy Flats campground.
He was found by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team near Old Canyon Road, 2.5 miles east of Mill Creek trailhead, a news release from the Kern County coroner’s office said.
The coroner hasn’t determined how Barillas died.
