A lot happens in a year. With 2019 nearly in the books, here's the big news that defined Bakersfield and Kern County over the past 12 months:
EARTHQUAKES RATTLE RIDGECREST
Two earthquakes in two days jolted Ridgecrest in eastern Kern County and thousands of aftershocks continued to rattle the surrounding area in the weeks and months that followed.
The magnitude 6.4 temblor on July 4, later identified as the foreshock, and the second on July 5, which was a magnitude 7.1, were felt as far away as Las Vegas and San Diego.
One death in Pahrump, Nev., was later attributed to the quake after a Jeep fell off its lift while a man worked beneath it.
The quakes caused significant damage to homes, businesses and to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, the sprawling military base near Ridgecrest.
Highway 178 cracked in four places and gas lines ruptured throughout Ridgecrest, sparking several house fires. An estimated 40 mobile homes and trailers were deemed uninhabitable, the roof of the Ridgecrest Cinema partially collapsed, and numerous businesses lost goods as the contents of shelves spilled onto the floor.
Many residents, fearful of more quakes, spent a night or two sleeping outside.
In the aftermath, China Lake was deemed “mission not capable” and all non-mission essential personnel were evacuated. A Navy assessment put the damage to the base, including replacement costs, at $5.2 billion and a report in the Navy Times said the quake "sheared bolts off support beams" and stairwell joints failed and separated.
DIOCESE SUSPENDS POPULAR, BELOVED PRIEST
The community was stunned and many reacted in disbelief when popular Catholic priest Craig Harrison was placed on paid leave by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno in April. The diocese said it had recently received allegations of sexual misconduct against Harrison with a minor that allegedly happened decades ago. In the following months, three more accusers came forward, all claiming sexual abuse by Harrison in the 1980s and early 1990s when Harrison served at churches in Firebaugh, Merced and Bakersfield.
Harrison has vehemently denied all the accusations. His supporters held a vigil in his honor, posted signs of support in their yards and many prominent community leaders came to his defense.
The statute of limitations had passed in all the alleged cases but police still investigated the complaints. Bakersfield and Merced police closed their investigations without seeking criminal charges against Harrison. Police in Firebaugh have not yet completed their probe.
Harrison is barred from officiating Mass and other performing priestly duties while on paid leave from the diocese. In August, Harrison filed two defamation lawsuits: one against a Catholic activist from Illinois who publicized past allegations he had heard about Harrison involving minors and the other against a Catholic monk who formerly worked alongside Harrison at St. Francis and spoke out about concerns he had about Harrison.
The Fresno Diocese has declined to comment on the situation since placing Harrison on leave, saying it is completing an internal review of all past allegations against any of its clergy, the results of which will be published once the review is complete.
NEWBORN FOUND BURIED IN BACKYARD OF SOUTHWEST HOME
The body of a newborn was found buried in the backyard of a Sikh family’s home in southwest Bakersfield in February and the baby’s grandmother was later charged with murder. Police said an investigation found that a 15-year-old girl at the home gave birth to a live baby boy. The baby was then taken from the teen and she was told it was being surrendered for adoption, police reports said. However, police said, the teen’s mother, Beant Kaur Dhillon, allegedly drowned the baby and later buried the infant’s body in a backyard flower bed. She did it to avoid family shame, she told investigators, according to a police report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Dhillon is scheduled to have a jury trial in January.
Dhillon's husband, Jagsir Singh, also was arrested and charged with being an accessory and willful cruelty to a child. However, he posted bail and then hanged himself in the family home days later. A third man, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, believed to be the teen's cousin, also has been charged in the case but never apprehended.
EASTCHESTER CONTINUES TO EXPAND, ATTRACT NEW BUSINESS
The area of downtown Bakersfield known as Eastchester continued to see a surge of new activity this year, with the openings of Angry Barnyard BBQ, Panchitos and Dot x Ott restaurants, along with Metro Galleries, which relocated from another part of downtown.
In June, Inclusion Films, a 12-year-old nonprofit that teaches filmmaking to individuals with developmental disabilities, moved into the New China Cafe, the ornate, green-awninged brick building at 801 18th St. built by legendary local architect Clarence Cullimore.
And in November, a new mural graced the area when a local nonprofit, The Hub of Bakersfield, brought in international muralist Cobre, aka Andres Iglesias, to make a mural of United Farm Workers founder Cesar Chavez at the northeast corner of 18th and L streets.
Next up: 2nd Phase Brewery is gearing up to open at 1004 19th St. and more downtown housing is expected with The Cue, a 53-unit multifamily complex at 18th and Q streets.
KERN COUNTY FAIR CALLED OUT FOR MISMANAGEMENT
In a scathing report, California State Auditor Elaine M. Howle identified a pattern of gross mismanagement and corruption at an unidentified county fair, which multiple sources and documents obtained by The Californian indicate is the Kern County Fair.
The report said hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card purchases had been mishandled and improper out-of-state travel had taken place, and it detailed a scheme apparently done under the watch of the maintenance supervisor in which employees would clock into work, only to leave to perform side gigs. The state auditor said employees of the unnamed fair sometimes used association credit cards to purchase lavish meals that included alcohol, and in one instance a $125 lobster meal, far above the $23 maximum allowable for dinner.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office public integrity unit is currently investigating the allegations against the Kern County Fair.
The county fair’s CEO and board members have remained tight-lipped about the issue, citing state whistleblower protections that prohibit them from discussing the issue. The board even refused to hear comments from the public at its first meeting after the audit came to light.
STREET RACING ISSUE HITS A NERVE WITH PUBLIC
Street racing, a public safety issue almost since the automobile's inception, roared back into full view as complaints about noise and potential traffic dangers mounted and calls for greater police enforcement grew. Bakersfield residents, especially in the southwest but across the city, reported ever-larger gatherings in strip mall parking lots that often spilled into the streets, with amateur racers competing for space with ordinary motorists. As if on cue, a Bakersfield grandmother was killed Nov. 24 when a man allegedly racing another driver on a residential boulevard at speeds reaching 133 mph clipped her mini-van and sent it flying across the center median into the path of commercial truck. The man, Ronald Pierce Jr., 50, was found to have blood-alcohol level of 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit for operating a vehicle. Bakersfield police subsequently announced special enforcement efforts to dissuade drivers from participating in street racing, but it came too late for Maria Blaney Navarro, 58, of Bakersfield, who was killed while her two grandchildren were seriously injured in the November crash.
WOMAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY INVOLVING SCOOTER
A Bakersfield woman was charged with animal cruelty in early January after she allegedly was captured on video riding a Bird electric scooter while dragging a small dog on a leash behind her. Elaine Rosa was charged with felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor failure to provide animal care after a veterinarian said the animal had injuries similar to being hit by a car. Rosa's case continues to work its way through court; she is scheduled to appear again in January.
Bird scooters, on the other hand, have disappeared from city streets. Since mid-November, scooters are no longer available and the company’s permit to park scooters on city sidewalks was scheduled to expire on Dec. 20.
CELEBRITIES, REALITY TV AND STELLAR MUSIC
“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” tore down and rebuilt a family’s northwest Bakersfield home in 96 hours this summer with the help of community volunteers. Lightning in a Bottle, the four-day electronic music show, descended on Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area. And Garth Brooks created a frenzy when he announced a show at the Crystal Palace, in which tickets could only be won by listening and calling in to KUZZ.
Carrie Underwood played at Rabobank Arena, whose name changed to Mechanics Bank Arena this year. Keanu Reeves even made an appearance when he took to social media about his flight making an emergency landing at Meadows Field Airport and he drove fellow passengers back to Los Angeles in a rented van while reciting interesting facts about Bakersfield.
Last but not least, Ken Burns visited the Fox Theater in July to show a segment of his highly anticipated PBS documentary, “Country Music.”
RESTAURANTS CAME AND WENT, AND ONE DID BOTH
This year's new restaurants included several highly anticipated arrivals, like The 18hundred in a renovated building at the corner of Chester Avenue and 18th Street, Yard House in southwest Bakersfield, Dot x Ott and Angry Barnyard BBQ in Eastchester, and the famous chicken chain Raising Cane's.
Meanwhile, closures were abundant and hit some of Bakersfield's most popular establishments. Among them: Cafe Med, Sinaloa and Mexicali West, as well as Marie Callender's, which closed but then reopened under new ownership. Amestoy’s on the Hill, a favorite east Bakersfield watering hole, also shut its doors after more than 70 years as a neighborhood pub.
CITY MANAGER, POLICE CHIEF ANNOUNCE RETIREMENT
Alan Tandy announced plans to retire after 27 years as the Bakersfield city manager and 46 years in the profession.
Tandy said the decision was somewhat difficult, but came at a time when many important city projects had come to a conclusion. Hired in 1992, Tandy has overseen the construction of projects that have fundamentally changed the city, including the Marriott hotel downtown and Rabobank Arena and Convention Center, recently renamed Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Center, The Park at River Walk and Mill Creek Park. He also helped get a 1 percent sales tax increase approved by city voters in 2018 and has played a major role in the $1.4 billion Thomas Roads Improvement Program, both of which will impact the city for years to come.
“Alan was a builder. He would get on a project and he would see it through,” said former City Councilman Mark Salvaggio, who was a part of the council that hired Tandy.
Tandy has said he will retire some time in January.
Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin also announced his retirement from the top position on the force and plans to become chief district attorney investigator for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
After a 31-year career with the Bakersfield Police Department, the last three of which he served as chief, Martin thanked the community for working with him during his time as the top law enforcement officer in the city.
“You wrapped your arms around me. There was no way I could have done any of the things that I’ve done, and this organization could not have done any of the things that we’ve done without you,” he said in a video posted on the department's Facebook page.
A NEW APPROACH TO OIL REGULATION: MANAGED DECLINE
State government shook Kern’s oil industry profoundly in 2019 as Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear that he will use California’s regulatory powers to help bring about the managed decline of the county’s most important industry.
Taking a much more forceful approach than predecessor Jerry Brown, the Newsom administration cited California’s goal of achieving “carbon neutrality” by 2045 when in November regulators announced a three-pronged plan to crack down on in-state oil production. In addition to new layers of scrutiny for projects involving the well-stimulation technique known as fracking, the administration indefinitely halted approvals for new high-pressure steam injection projects, which is the same technology suspected of causing a monthslong oil leak at a Chevron site near McKittrick. The administration also said new rules would be proposed to better protect people from possible health risks associated with living or working near oil wells.
Months earlier, in June, Newsom fired the state’s top oil regulator because of a surge in fracking permits and disclosures that lower-level regulators were overseeing companies in which they owned stock. The governor also set aside $1.5 million to study how to reduce the supply and demand for oil in California.
Kern’s Board of Supervisors responded in December by voting unanimously to assemble a pro-oil coalition that would make the case in Sacramento that restricting oil production threatens the county’s tax base and economy.
MARIJUANA SALES OUTLAWED IN MOST OF THE COUNTY
Marijuana continued to make headlines in 2019 as a ban on legal sales of the drug took effect May 24 throughout unincorporated Kern County, shuttering a number of dispensaries that had operated primarily in the Bakersfield area. (The city of Bakersfield had previously banned the sale of marijuana.)
However, two cities in Kern have chosen to allow marijuana sales, California City and Arvin, and a dispensary opened in California City in October. (Some rogue dispensaries continue to operate in the Bakersfield area, but they are considered illegal.)
In other marijuana news, the Kern County Sheriff's Office seized and eradicated an estimated 459 acres of marijuana plants worth $1 billion in late October in the Arvin area that had been cultivated under the guise of being legal hemp. The Sheriff’s Office said the plants contained THC levels much higher than allowed for hemp grown for research purposes, as the grower claimed.
The grower has since filed a $1 billion claim against the county for the "illegal and unlawful taking" of the plants. He said he had a research contract with Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest and he was not legally obligated to test the crop's THC levels.
HOMELESSNESS BECOMES A CRITICAL ISSUE
When the January 2019 homeless census estimated the population increased 50 percent over 2018, it foretold what would become the community's most pressing issue of the year.
Bakersfield and Kern County officials have spent considerable time and resources this year trying to address the problem of homelessness. Both have pledged to build a shelter. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer unveiled a plan to jail low-level criminal offenders in an effort to get them off the street and address addiction problems. And local convenience stores started to play classical music in an attempt to ward off loiterers at their establishments.
The county is about to embark on a low-barrier homeless shelter near downtown that is expected to hold 150 individuals. The city is in the process of looking for a location for a shelter, with proposed locations on East Brundage Lane and at 601 Brown Street.
BIT BY BIT, STARTUPS COME INTO THEIR OWN
An industry that has been embraced on the coast but largely overlooked in Bakersfield jumped into the spotlight in 2019 with the arrival of Fresno-based tech hub Bitwise Industries.
The company’s announcement that it will soon offer computer coding classes and lease “coworking” space downtown coincided with local efforts to promote entrepreneurship and startup culture. Bitwise also said it will expand its software development arm into Kern, a move the company expects will involve hiring local coders. Business and educational leaders have welcomed Bitwise’s investments as a sign that technology and startup businesses have the potential to diversify Kern’s economy.
Related developments in 2019 include the establishment of Kern Venture Group, the county’s first angel-investor organization. KVG proceeded to invest $385,000 in six startups, two of them local, and said it will continue to support local entrepreneurs in different ways. Additionally, Bakersfield College in September opened Launchpad, a type of startup incubator offering business counseling, workshops and other resources inside the Weill Institute at 2100 Chester Ave.
