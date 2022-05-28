Looking back at KCSO's settlement with state's DOJ one year later

More than a year has passed since the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Justice entered into a stipulated judgment regarding agreed-upon reforms for the local law enforcement agency.
This week, a Kern County grand jury report addressed the department's progress toward reform, prompting questions for community members and sheriff's officials involved in the process about the changes that have been made and where challenges still exist.
In December 2020, the KCSO entered into a stipulated judgment after the state DOJ concluded the agency violated residents’ civil rights. The Sheriff’s Office avoided legal liability by agreeing to a number of reforms within the stipulated judgment.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood has previously denied any violations of civil rights alleged by the DOJ. He referred comment for this story to KCSO Chief Deputy Erik Levig, who is overseeing the settlement's progress on behalf of the agency.
The grand jury report noted that ultimately more funding might be necessary, even going as far as to propose a sales tax increase to address resources the Sheriff’s Office still needs to make the necessary reforms.
What community advocates and sheriff's officials agreed on recently is that progress is being made, and there's still work to be done.
The beginning
A volunteer group known as the Community Advisory Committee, or CAC, was created by Arleana Waller, a prominent local nonprofit operator and community activist, to address the public's concerns with KCSO policies. She recruited several community members to help with the process, which is overseen by a third-party monitoring team that also serves as an intermediary between the Sheriff’s Office and the state's DOJ.
“Our job is to be the voice of the community,” Waller said.
According to an annual report by the monitoring team, the first year of the stipulated judgment was spent creating foundational processes. This has, as expected, not resulted in a compliance decree by the settlement, the report notes; however, the report's authors also expect to see “significant progress on compliance in year two.”
“It’s making good progress,” Levig said. “We don’t really have any deliverables at this point, but we have a lot of progress (in the) works.”
Waller noted she wanted to immediately start fixing the culture. However, when she approached the KCSO, she said she saw department officials wanted to create change. She said she took a step back and started to really learn about the agency from the top to bottom.
“It’s like dating,” she said. “I need to know who you are.”
Waller said one of her first steps was to go on ride-alongs with deputies, and she also had some tough conversations with Youngblood. Other aspects of building the foundation included the formation of three community advisory committees focused on addressing certain sections of the stipulated agreement. The community advisory committees now count about 30 residents among their membership.
Use-of-force policy
Levig said revising KCSO's use-of-force policy was one of the first reforms addressed because training can only be developed for deputies if the policy is created first.
The monitoring team noted concerns revolving around deputies involved in use-of-force incidents, in the 54-page report the team released in January 2022, which looked back over the first year of the stipulated judgment.
Concerns included language used in the policy for how such incidents should be investigated, as well as the potential for conflict of interest that exist in the current standard for how evidence is gathered when such incidents are investigated.
Tiara King, co-chair of the committee overseeing the use-of-force policy reform, said committee members focused on these concerns when drafting the new use-of-force policy. King noted that the Sheriff’s Office and the CAC submitted revised versions of the use-of-force policy back and forth and now the CAC is finalizing its recommendations.
The monitoring team’s report also notes that KCSO staffing issues impact the agency’s ability to address some of the issues it is facing.
Obstacles to reform
Efforts to change the KCSO’s recruitment, retention and hiring policies are underway, Levig said. Some progress on this front has been hampered by data collection, which was noted by the monitoring team’s report and the grand jury.
Both noted that the Sheriff’s Office did not take part in common workplace practices such as exit interviews as policy, or cite why a candidate might not be qualified for a position.
Levig added the agency seeks to consolidate all data systems into a “one-stop shop” and is in the process of getting demonstrations of different data processing systems from companies.
“We are doing a comprehensive overview of our systems,” Levig said. “We do have a lot of antiquated systems or paper-based systems.”
Levig noted the Sheriff’s Office started collecting Racial Identity and Profiling Act, or RIPA, data at the beginning of 2021 for the first time. The KCSO intends to take this information to inform its policies and look for trends, Levig said. These numbers will provide trends and help them adjust policies if needed, he added.
He added a department analyst position was created to analyze RIPA data in late 2021, but the position remains unfilled.
“Staffing has made it a struggle,” Levig said, noting that at its current staffing levels, the Sheriff’s Office is already overburdened. “That has been some of the reason for some of the delays — because not only do we have to make these changes, but we have to maintain operations.”
During the first year, the CAC also focused on creating a language access policy, community policing policy and a personnel complaint review form. The KCSO did not have a language access policy, and Pawan Gill, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Kern County, is creating one, she said.
Some changes have already been made, Waller noted.
A change came from the CAC observing a phone conversation with the 911 call center. Dispatchers typically asked, “Was the nationality Black, white or Hispanic,” and instead ask what the person’s nationality is, King said.
Waller said a transparency section on the KCSO website is another improvement. It lists officer-involved shooting data and other information. She believes there has been “somewhat of a culture shift through their leadership,” she said, that is more thoughtful and inclusive when it comes to various communities.
Though certain policy changes have not been approved by every party, CAC representatives said the gradual process will lead to better outcomes.
“I’ve noticed that quick fixes are just Band-Aids,” King said. “We really want to make lasting, tangible, measurable change. ... We're making sure that ... what we do is not just a Band-Aid, but it is actually implemented and it's working before we move on.”