It's here. The new year is officially upon us and 2020 figures to be like none other. Here are some of the key issues facing Bakersfield and Kern County:
NEW CITY LEADERSHIP
After 27 years, the city of Bakersfield will be under new management in 2020. Although no clear picture has emerged of who could replace outgoing City Manager Alan Tandy, an outside consulting firm has promised to bring in the best and brightest talent. Whether or not the new man or woman will stay beyond a few years is yet to be seen, but the future of Bakersfield could be at stake.
In 2020, the new city manager will need to learn the ropes quickly. The city manager is one of the only two employees directly hired by the City Council, and is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and bringing big new ideas forward.
One of the first tasks faced by the new city manager will be in hiring a new police chief. With the retirement of Chief Lyle Martin, the Bakersfield Police Department must promote someone from within its ranks to take the reins. That chief will likely oversee the department’s expansion, as recruits hired under the city’s sales tax initiative take to the streets.
— Sam Morgen
HOMELESSNESS
This topic should continue to dominate the conversation in 2020. There is no end in sight for the statewide problem that Bakersfield is not immune from. With both Kern County and the City of Bakersfield expected to construct homeless shelters in the city in the next year, it will likely become even more prominent.
Both city and county leaders acknowledge that the homeless in Bakersfield need a place to go. Local shelters are full, and the result is that more and more people are ending up on the streets. An appeal’s court decision also stipulates that unless a municipality has free beds available, homeless individuals must be allowed to stay where they are while on public property.
Kern County expects to open its homeless shelter near downtown Bakersfield by February and the city hopes to find a location in January. With the potential to add 300 more beds to local homeless services by the end of the year, officials plan to take the issue head on. Their efforts, however, may not be enough to deal with the influx.
— Sam Morgen
LOCAL OIL
The year ahead presents substantial uncertainty for Kern County's oil industry, as Gov. Gavin Newsom moves forward with his stated plans to introduce new regulations on petroleum companies and "manage the decline" of in-state oil production.
The Newsom administration's recent decision to place a moratorium on high-pressure steaming in California oilfields will likely hit western Kern particularly hard because that's where local geology responds well to such technology.
Western Kern will also feel the impact of the administration's move to add new layers of scrutiny to the controversial practice known as fracking, or hydraulic fracturing. The new review process isn't expected to stop fracking permits altogether but it will probably slow down the state's review process.
There are at least two other state processes that will almost certainly inhibit Kern oil production. One is the administration's plan to propose new rules protecting people who live, work or study near an oil or gas well.
The other is an ongoing study on how to reduce California's supply and demand for oil. While the governor has promised to take into account Kern's economic and tax-based reliance on oil production, there's no doubt that cutting back oil production will hit the county harder than anywhere else in the state.
— John Cox
LOCAL AG FACES BUMPY 2020
Local agriculture also faces a bumpy 2020, even assuming the Trump administration is able to resolve trade hostilities that have lowered prices for some of Kern County's major crops.
The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, or SGMA, won't take full effect for many years, but it's already clear that much Central Valley farmland will have to be taken out of production in order to reduce widespread overdrafting of local groundwater.
Labor is a big question mark, too. A bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives faces a tough sell in the Republican-controlled Senate because of perceptions it amounts to amnesty for undocumented immigrants. The bill also involves a delicate balance between the needs of California's farm industry and that of the Southeastern United States.
On top of those thorny issues are looming pest issues. Foremost of these is Huanglongbing, the so-far incurable citrus disease slowly spreading in Southern California.
And until pesticide companies come up for a better alternative to the dangerous fumigant known as chlorpyrifos, local farmers will have a hard time protecting their crops from certain kinds of insects.
LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE
Now that the multiday festival had a successful inaugural run at Buena Vista Recreational Area last spring, it will return in May, bringing back its heady mix of music — electronic dance, experimental and folk to name a few — as well as exotic food, art projects, learning kitchens, yoga, meditation and more. Even though 18,000 traversed the grounds, they left it as clean as they found it, making them good neighbors — and good business. Welcome back.
— Stefani Dias
BIG-NAME ADDITION
While Bakersfield may never get that long-promised Cheesecake Factory, we are slated to get another big chain in 2020. Dave & Buster’s will open at Valley Plaza Mall in August. The Dallas-based chain is known for its one-stop entertainment goal for adults and families, combining a restaurant, arcade and sports bar all in one location. Bakersfield has spots with similar themes — The BLVD and John’s Incredible Pizza — but the name recognition and convenient location will likely make it a big draw. Get ready to eat, play and watch your wallet lest you spend all your extra cash trying to beat the high scores.
— Stefani Dias
SHOPPING CENTERS REMAIN IN FLUX
Shopping centers remain one of the local economy's biggest wildcards going into 2020.
At least three major retail centers proposed in Bakersfield have so far failed to get off the ground as their developers struggle to sign a minimum number of tenants to satisfy lenders.
One that looks the farthest along, the former East Hills Mall redevelopment, has reportedly attracted the interest of a potential buyer. But the project has made many strides in the past, only to collapse amid a lack of financing in an industry seized by fears about e-commerce.
Meanwhile, Valley Plaza has a lot of work to do to fill space left behind by closures including its former Sears store. Even so, if holiday crowds are any indication, consumers who are increasingly doing their shopping online still enjoy taking a trip to the mall.
Amid all of this is the gigantic Amazon distribution center preparing to open across Merle Haggard Drive from Meadows Field Airport. Expected to open in spring or summer of 2020, the 1,000-employee building is sure to improve delivery times for products purchased through the e-commerce giant's online portal. What effect that will have on local retailers is hard to gauge.
— John Cox
BPD GETS REINFORCEMENTS
The first crop of newly-hired Bakersfield Police officers will hit the streets this year as part of the city's effort to hire 100 new officers using an influx of new sales tax money from Measure N, the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, which city voters passed in 2018.
A group of 27 recruits will complete academy training on Jan. 9 and then begin a 17-week field training program, after which they will be deployed across the police department's five patrol shifts.
Another class of 28 recruits started the academy Dec. 9, the city said, and are expected to graduate in June.
CANNABIS
Ballots will once again display multiple marijuana initiatives in 2020, offering voters a kind of rematch of 2018. Like the last election, Kern County residents will get to choose if they want to allow legalized medical marijuana sales. And if they do, the two initiatives will give them an opportunity to decide in what fashion they would like to make it legal.
One of those initiatives is backed by county officials, and they hope to create a “blank slate” of new dispensaries if it passes. It would require medical marijuana dispensaries to acquire a conditional use permit before being allowed to open, a process that involves public input.
Another initiative, backed by David Abbasi and the Central Valley Cannabis Association, would allow any dispensaries that had been open prior to Jan. 1, 2018 to reopen. With this initiative, the county and the public would have little discretion about who would be allowed to operate, and new dispensaries would be blocked from coming to Kern County.
The head-to-head legalization battle will occur on the March ballot and could reshape Kern County’s volatile industry for years.
— Sam Morgen
LOCAL STARTUPS RISE UP
Expect modern forms of entrepreneurship to blossom in Kern County in 2020, thanks to recent investments in the local startup community as well as the arrival of Fresno-based tech hub Bitwise Industries.
Bitwise expects to open a coding academy and a coworking space at the southwest corner of H and 18th streets in downtown Bakersfield. Its efforts to do the same in Fresno have led to what some there call a tech revolution in the city.
But local business and education leaders say Kern's startup community need not revolve around tech as long as it involves a similar balance of cooperation and competition.
Look for the county's first angel investor fund, Kern Venture Group, to make additional investments in promising startups connected, or not necessary connected, to the Bakersfield area. The fund says it has more than $1.5 million ready to spend on businesses with the greatest potential to deliver a good return on its investment.
Other bright signs include Bakersfield College's new Launchpad startup incubator downtown and Phil Rudnick's Upstart Village LLC coworking space next to San Joaquin Valley College southwest Bakersfield.
— John Cox
BUSY YEAR AT BCSD
Bakersfield City School District is gearing up for a busy year with discussions about its lottery school and the opening of a new elementary school.
The first group of Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School students will walk through their brand new school on Aug. 12. The $40 million school is located at Belle Terrace and Citadel.
Rachelle R. Montoya, a long-time educator in the district, will serve as principal.
This past year also saw changes with Downtown Elementary, the district’s only school where enrollment is based on a lottery system. Parents who fit criteria such as working in downtown Bakersfield, being a district employee or in need of daycare could apply to have their children attend school.
An additional criteria was approved in 2019, which states parents who live within the school’s boundary but do not work in downtown could enroll their children. This year, the district will discuss boundary lines that will show which neighborhoods would feed into Downtown Elementary. Other schools in the area that could be affected would include Franklin and Hills elementary schools.
The district will also receive a new board trustee through provisional appointment after Area 4 Trustee Russ Shuppert resigned in December 2019.
— Ema Sasic
BUILDING AT BC
Bakersfield College saw the opening of its first Measure J project in December — the Vernon Valenzuela Veterans Resource Center — and more are expected to break ground or be completed in the coming year.
Phase two of Memorial Stadium's construction — focused on renovations to restrooms, concession stands and press box and a replacement of the score board, PA system and field lighting — will begin in February and continue through September. Phase one included replacing the artificial track and turf. The total cost of both phases amounts to $2 million.
The science and engineering building, a new three-story building that will house offices, labs and classrooms, will break ground in February. The project is anticipated to be completed in the later half of 2021. The cost is approximately $65 million.
A new campus center and gymnasium and field house are also expected to be completed this year.
The Kern Community College District is also undergoing a redistricting process. There are currently five district areas with seven trustees. With the new boundaries, the district will move to seven trustee areas, which will each have one trustee representative.
Area 3 Trustees Dennis Beebe and Kay Meek and Area 4 Trustee Romeo Agbalog's terms expire this year.
— Ema Sasic
CSUB AT 50
Cal State Bakersfield will be celebrating its 50th birthday this year.
In a Q&A with The Californian last August, President Lynnette Zelezny said festivities will begin in spring and early fall. John Nilon is the committee chair, and he previously worked on her investiture.
A book will also be released as part of the celebration.
— Ema Sasic
