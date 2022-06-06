Longtime volunteers to leave care of Panorama Vista Preserve to next generation

Locals once referred to it as "the forest below the bluffs."
And for more than two decades, Carolyn Belli has worked without pay to restore and reforest the land beneath the Panorama Bluffs, to carpet it with sycamore and cottonwood, oak and elderberry, and other native trees and scrubs.
Since the late 1990s, the nonprofit Kern River Endowment & Holding Co. — with Belli as president — has worked to raise money, win grants and propagate indigenous vegetation on more than 936 acres of open space in a place called Panorama Vista Preserve.
Now it's time, Belli said, to hand over the reins to someone new who can continue the work she, her husband, Joe Belli, and many others have begun at the preserve, which stretches from Manor Drive to Gordon's Ferry, Panorama Park to Beardsley Canal.
"I'm moving up north to be close to my grandkids," Belli, 80, told The Californian on Monday.
In a recent meeting of the nonprofit's governing board, Belli announced her pending retirement. Then she asked for a show of hands from those willing to take her place as president.
"Half of us hid under the table," said longtime board member Tom Fallgatter. "The rest of us just stared at the ceiling."
He's known for some time that it was coming, Fallgatter said. But it still makes him sad to see Belli go.
"Carolyn has been a wonderful president and manager for the preserve," he said. "I don't know how we could have gotten any luckier."
And Joe Belli was like a bonus. He came with Carolyn as a volunteer, and managed the physical preserve for the past several years.
"The preserve absolutely would not exist if it weren't for Carolyn's efforts," said Peter Wollesen, the newest member of the board.
Hundreds of acres of native habitat have been or are in the process of being restored to the condition the land was in before a mix of agricultural, dairy, cattle operations and oil production radically altered it.
"Decades from now, hikers, runners, cyclists, equestrians, bird watchers and anyone else will be able to enjoy a mature riparian forest and the neighboring scrub flats," Wollesen said. "The educational outreach programs continue to provide opportunities for area schoolchildren to learn about the natural landscape around them while actually experiencing it — an opportunity that many of these kids have never experienced.
"None of this would have been possible without Carolyn’s tenacity," he said.
Bill Cooper, who co-founded the Kern River Parkway with Rich O'Neil, also credited the continuing restoration of the preserve to Carolyn and Joe Belli.
"The unique area has been restored under their leadership," Cooper said, "and it is a real gem for Bakersfield and the Kern River Parkway. It is the largest privately held area along the Parkway."
The husband-and-wife team and countless volunteers, college interns and professionals hired through grant funding have been trying to return preserve to something close to its natural state, an outcome that rarely happens in places where humans have held sway.
The now-endangered Bakersfield cactus once bloomed on the hillsides here, as red-tailed hawks patrolled the skies and beavers built dams in the nearby waters of the Kern River.
In many places along this now-protected habitat, fox tails still reign supreme. But that reality has been changing year by year.
Julie Rentner, president of Chico, Calif.-based River Partners, said Carolyn Belli possesses an inherent leadership style that motivates people to take action.
"She's tireless," Rentner said.
River Partners has helped restore thousands of acres of river corridors throughout California, and has worked in partnership with Belli and her team on several projects at the preserve.
With Belli's departure, a "new chapter" will soon begin at Panorama Vista Preserve, she said.
"Carolyn is leaving a really strong foundation of community members."
Despite that foundation, Fallgatter said he believes the preserve will need more community support going forward. It's unrealistic to assume they can find someone like Belli who will dedicate so much time to the preserve without financial remuneration.
Perhaps River Partners, which has already taken some of the management load from Belli's shoulders, will take a larger role in the management of the preserve. But that will require more community donations, grant funding or both.
"Maybe a foundation can help," he said.
One thing is sure. The preserve already has a track record of success.
The restoration of the riparian forest, that was one of the dreams in the beginning, Fallgatter said.
"It's a dream, to a degree," he said, "that has already come true."