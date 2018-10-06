Bakersfield Jewish synagogue Temple Beth El will be losing the longest-running rabbi in its history next year.
Cheryl Rosenstein, who has been the temple’s religious leader for 25 years, has announced that she will be leaving Temple Beth El next July to explore other opportunities in Northern California.
“This has been a most satisfying rabbinate,” she said. “I’ve been part of so many occasions here, so many celebrations. I’m a little nervous about leaving, but change is always that way.”
Rosenstein first came to Temple Beth El in 1993 from St. Paul, Minn., where she had been working as an assistant rabbi for Mount Zion Temple. Since then, she has been part of many life cycle events at the synagogue including bar and bat mitzvahs, confirmations, weddings, and funerals.
One of the developments during her career at Temple Beth-El that she is especially proud of is helping to oversee the reconstruction of the temple’s school wing about 15 years ago.
“We had to completely rebuild our school wing,” she said. “It had a leaky roof and then we found it also had leaky walls, so we just decided to start from scratch.”
Rosenstein said she’s also enjoyed being part of other temple milestones, such as the temple’s 50th anniversary celebration in 1996.
Laura Wolfe, a former president of Temple Beth-El and a friend of Rosenstein’s, said she was surprised when she heard the news that Rosenstein will be leaving.
“I was speechless,” she said. “She’s been our spiritual leader for a long time. She is the only clergy we have. Unlike many other synagogues, she’s it for us.”
Wolfe said she has participated in many events with Rosenstein and has grown close to her over the years. She said it will be difficult to see her friend go.
“It’s going to be hard, but on the other hand, 25 years is double the length all our previous rabbis stayed,” she said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating her and I’m looking forward to our next chapter.”
Elliott Magnus, the current president of the temple, said rabbis typically haven’t stayed longer than 12 years. Since Rosenstein has more than doubled that, he feels she has left an indelible mark on the synagogue.
“She’s almost synonymous with Temple Beth El,” he said. “She’s really seen a lot of generations of families who are members. She’s done a lot for the temple and the community at large. She’s part of our identity.”
Magnus said plans for Rosenstein’s replacement are getting into motion. The intention is to hire an interim rabbi to help members transition to whoever the new rabbi will be.
“Whoever they are will have big shoes to fill,” he said. “Some people won’t like any new rabbi just because it’s not Rabbi Rosenstein.”
Magnus said Rosenstein’s decision marks the end of an era for the temple.
“It’s definitely mixed emotions,” he said. “I’m sorry to see her go, but I’m also excited to see what’s next for her and what’s next for Temple Beth El moving forward.”
