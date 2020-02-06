Larry Press, who for more than three decades was the face of The Californian's sports department, has died.
Press, a ubiquitous figure at Kern County sporting events from the 1960s through the 1990s, was the newspaper's sports editor for years and then, in the latter part of his tenure, its sports columnist.
He was 93.
Press rubbed elbows with every important sports figure Kern County saw over the second half of the 20th Century. He would have coffee with NFL Hall of Famer and Bakersfield native Frank Gifford when he’d pop back into town to visit his mother.
“I went to a Super Bowl or two with him, and he’d always have a huge crowd, but he was always very nice," Press recalled in 2015, upon learning of Gifford's death. "He called me ‘Poison Pen’, but if I wanted to get some time with him, he’d say, ‘Hold on, let me get done with these folks,’ and he’d give me all the time I wanted.”
Press, the longtime author of the "Press Box" column, lived in Ventura after his retirement. He was inducted into the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 and for a quarter-century was its only inductee from the news media.
"Sports was long regarded as the 'toy department' of the daily newspaper, but local coverage of high schools' athletic activities has become more and more important over the years," Press wrote a few years after his retirement. "We called them 'the preps' and much of the results appears in agate (small) type. Friday night high school football was always stressful, but getting those stories into the Saturday morning edition was a high responsibility.
"Dwindling are the ranks of those of us who actually lived and breathed old-time daily print journalism, to the drumbeat of Linotype machines and dirty hands from galley proofs," Press wrote. "The Californian then was huge in the community; it survives with heritage and hope even though news dissemination is now largely shouldered through new technology.
"Those still daily encountering print deadlines are a vanishing breed, still beholden to a high standard of public trust. Hopefully, they and their daily newspapers will somehow carry on," Press wrote.
This story will be updated.
