There were certain things those who knew Jim Davis came to expect.
Davis, the longtime volunteer and leader of the Kern County Sheriff's Citizens Service Unit, was always ready to buy food for a gathering.
He gave huge bear hugs.
And he was always there to help.
Always.
Davis, a pistachio farmer from Buttonwillow, logged an estimated 10,000 hours of unpaid service to the sheriff's department since joining the citizen volunteer group in 2008. He served as its chief since 2013. That's the equivalent of nearly 5 years of 40-hour work weeks with no vacation. He passed away Tuesday unexpectedly after dealing with medical issues in recent weeks, according to sheriff's officials.
"It was Jim's way of giving back to his community. He gave everything," said Kirk Hale, who joined the Citizen Service Unit six years ago and was its assistant chief under Davis until recently stepping away from the group.
Those who worked alongside him recalled how he devoted his days to organizing volunteers, reaching out to others and always looking for ways to be helpful to the sheriff's department.
Hale, a construction foreman, said Davis called him every afternoon on his way home from work to talk about the day's happenings and the group's upcoming events.
"I found myself kind of looking forward to those phone calls every night," Hale said.
Davis volunteered nine out the 10 days of the recent Kern County Fair, said Josh Nance, a senior deputy who assists in overseeing the roughly 100-person citizens unit. The volunteers help support the deputies on duty there and man a lost child station.
And it was like that every year.
"A few years ago I made Jim go off the clock early and hang out," Nance said, recalling that Jim's wife Sue was at the fair and he wanted them to enjoy the event together. "He was so mad at me."
John Hamisch, a 22-year volunteer with the group, remembered Davis for his work ethic, his generosity and his good nature.
"He's one of those guys who just eats, breathes and sleeps hard work," Hamisch said. "He'd spend all day working for the Citizens Service Unit and then he'd go home and tend to his crops."
"He was just constantly giving, giving, giving. I wish we could've given something back before he left," Hamisch added.
There was one other thing everyone could count on about Davis.
He always ended his interactions with his signature line.
"You just take care and be safe."
