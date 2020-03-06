Another of Bakersfield's long-vacant commercial lots is finally beginning to fill in — in this case, with several new restaurants, a day spa, a gas station and other locally focused services.
Phase-one construction recently began at the southwest corner of Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista Road, where for more than a decade the assumption was that an Albertsons supermarket would be built across the street from The Park at River Walk.
But there won't be any supermarket on the site because when Albertsons sold the property about a year ago, having owned it since November 2001, the company placed a deed restriction forbidding it from being developed as a grocery store, commercial broker Scott Underhill said.
The restriction was intended to keep other supermarkets out of the area after Albertsons, which merged more than a year ago with the owner of Vons stores, decided it did not need the property for future development, said Underhill, the site's leasing agent.
So instead, a development team comprised of local investors working with a company that has built many local retail projects, Pasadena-based Halferty Development Co., plans to put in Bakersfield's third Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, a Panda Express and a Del Taco, he said.
The project's first phase also will have a Shell gas station, a convenience store, a cellphone retailer, a frozen dessert place, a hair-cutter and other "service retail" locations, Underhill said. He estimated that the center would open in July or August.
All of those tenants will go on 6 acres of frontage space along Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista. The site's 4-acre interior, which is big enough to accommodate a 40,000-square-foot building, won't open until the development team has the right tenant, Underhill said.
While that second phase could ultimately be a retail store, it might be better suited to an entertainment use, he said.
"We're trying to get creative about how we use that space," he said.
The project is among a new breed of Bakersfield shopping centers designed to a higher development standard, Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen said.
As Underhill noted, city staff and planning commissioners insisted on numerous large trees at the site, 20-foot setbacks from the street and berms to obscure cars in line at drive-through tenants.
"The city really took an interest in how this property was going to be developed, much more so than I've ever seen," he said.
Kitchen, who remembers driving by the property as a child and wondering why a grocery store never materialized there, said the project was an opportunity to put in amenity-rich development in line with local residents' expectations.
"We really want to see more of that richer, more thoughtful approach going forward," she said.
Underhill said the project will complement The Park at River Walk, which he sees as more of a destination for people seeking a sit-down restaurant or a big-box retail experience.
"We're more of a daily needs center," he said.
(2) comments
The businesses that sell alcohol better stock up for certain holidays. Mother's Day. Easter. Cinco de Mayo. Independence Day. Lots of visitors to Riverwalk Park who don't live anywhere near that park.
" The project's first phase also will have a Shell gas station, a convenience store, a cellphone retailer, a frozen dessert place, a hair-cutter and other "service retail" locations, Underhill said. "
Sounds like east-side Bakersfield.
Good thing about the wanting the big trees. Hide the drive-thru cars ? How about planting trees everywhere in Bakersfield because they are needed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.