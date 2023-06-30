Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen is as patriotic as the next guy, but he's feeling a sense of foreboding as he looks toward the long Independence Day weekend.
On mornings following Fourth of July weekends, the phones at the county shelter typically blow up with calls from owners looking for their furry friends.
But many owners never come looking.
According to PetAmberAlert, a lost pet finder that helps families reconnect with their lost dogs and cats, more pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of year — and the booms and sizzles, flames and flashes of fireworks are the reason many pets make a run for it.
When these animals end up at the shelter, it's up to Cullen to find a place for them. This year, that's far from easy.
"We've been at double our comfortable capacity for 18 months," Cullen said of the county animal shelter on Fruitvale Avenue. "I think our shelter has 120 kennels, and we have about 350 dogs."
To say the shelter is "full," he said, is a gross understatement.
"So, for the Fourth of July, we don't really know what to expect because we're seeing such high numbers of animals coming in" on a regular basis, Cullen said.
Generally speaking, there are only three ways an animal can leave the shelter alive, Cullen said. Through adoption, through a nonprofit "rescue" or by going back to its owner.
"Of the three options, by far, most animals leave either through adoption or nonprofit," he said.
Only about 5% to 6% go back to their owners.
Cullen would love to see pet owners keep their pets safe and secure this holiday weekend, rather than having them running scared through the streets or ending up at the shelter.
Several pet owners shared their thoughts about their pets and the Fourth of July with this reporter Friday on Facebook. And while they didn't all agree on every point, they agreed that pet owners have a responsibility to do their best to keep their animals from running away from home during what can sometimes sound like a war zone in their neighborhoods.
Longtime Bakersfield resident Marcia Hirst literally leaves town on the week of the Fourth to protect her dog from the legal and not-so-legal fireworks that are rampant each year in the city.
"I’m at my home in the mountains and I’m not going back until the seventh. There may still be some noise in my hood, but my dog is terrified of fireworks, thunder, earthquakes," Hirst said. "I can only take so much of him asking for comfort."
Mike McCoy, who has lived in many places over his lifetime, loves Bakersfield. But he doesn't love its obsession with fireworks.
"Absolutely awful," he said in Friday's Facebook discussion. "I am not happy with all the illegal fireworks. It is way out of control. Placer County outlawed fireworks when I lived there and it was 100% better."
Dianna Anderson, who lives in the Kern River Valley, is worried that personal fireworks in the mountain valley — which are strictly prohibited — will cause wildfires.
"We had lots of rain which produced plenty of fuel," Anderson said. "We don't need another big fire."
Another KRV resident, Roberta Piazza Gordon, said the fireworks interfere in the lives of not only pets, but people, too.
"That folks and their pets have to hide out for a full week or more to avoid the-bombs-bursting-in-air is just somehow wrong," she wrote on Facebook.
Matthew Roberts, a Kern County resident who in recent years escaped to the coast, had a different take on fireworks and pets.
"Considering everyone has known about the Fourth of July since you were old enough to know things, maybe having to do something with your dog for a couple days out of an entire year might just be too much for you to be a dog owner?" Roberts said in his Facebook comment. "Just my two cents. I mean you have an entire year to worry about a few days."