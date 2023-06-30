Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen is as patriotic as the next guy, but he's feeling a sense of foreboding as he looks toward the long Independence Day weekend.

On mornings following Fourth of July weekends, the phones at the county shelter typically blow up with calls from owners looking for their furry friends.

