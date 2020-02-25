A southeast Bakersfield neighborhood will receive a long-awaited park thanks to a $4 billion state bond measure passed by voters in 2018.
Announced Tuesday for a five-acre empty lot at the corner of Linnell Way and Brahma Street, the new park will address a citywide shortage of green space noted in a recent study.
City Councilman Willie Rivera, whose ward encompasses the park, said in a news release he was very happy the city was investing in his ward.
“I am excited to see this project develop in this community and hope the city continues to invest in projects like this one,” he said.
The city received around $3 million for the park from funds raised through Proposition 68, which authorized the state to sell $4 billion in bonds to pay for climate and outdoor activity expenditures.
A total of 62 projects throughout California were funded through the latest round of grants awarded by the Department of Parks and Recreation. The cities of Shafter, Maricopa and Delano also received awards from the state, totaling around $12.2 million.
Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Director Dianne Hoover said she was excited to be able to bring a park to residents who have been requesting one. The city said Linnell-Brahma residents attended a series of meetings and posted messages on the city’s website asking for a safe place for children to play in their neighborhood.
The park will feature two half-court basketball courts, a pair of sand volleyball courts, shaded picnic structures, outdoor fitness equipment as well as a walking path around the park. Two playgrounds and open areas that can be used for field sports will also be included.
To follow the rules of the grant, the park must be completed in two years.
Bakersfield officials have been looking for ways to increase the amount of green space in the city for some time. A 2018 study found roughly 45 percent of city residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, a marker for health and quality of life.
The study ranked the Linnell-Brahma area of Bakersfield as among the most in need for more green space.
The city owns the park property and said it applied for the grant in August 2019.
Shafter will receive $8.5 million for a roughly 42-acre park that will hold baseball, softball fields and soccer fields, along with handball and basketball courts and other features.
Delano will receive $1.8 million to expand Eleventh Avenue Park to create a new playground, plaza, amphitheater and public art space.
Maricopa will receive roughly $1.9 million to expand Maricopa Park. The city will acquire around two acres for a rubberized asphalt bike pump track and walking path. Two playgrounds will also be renovated and other features will be added.
