The Davis twins, Kelli and Amy, say it feels like they have come home.
The retail clothing veterans opened their newest boutique, Native Fox Collective, on Monday — just in time for Christmas. The building, for decades an ugly concrete-block convenience store and deli, has been transformed into an upscale retail space with a European feel with huge windows that open to the downtown they love.
"We were at the Fox (Theater) for eight years," said Kelli Davis. "We love being on H Street again. It's where we feel most at home."
The Padre Hotel is now their new neighbor across the street and Fresno-based tech hub Bitwise Industries also plans to set up shop kitty-corner from the Collective at what has to be one of the hottest intersections in downtown Bakersfield: 18th and H streets.
"We were 27 when we started," Kelli said.
"Now we're 48," said Amy, "and we're still doing it."
The pair have operated high-end clothing boutiques for more than two decades under the name Fashionista. For the past two years, they did business on 18th Street, east of Chester Avenue. But this time they have their own building, designed to their taste, and located in what they see as an ideal spot.
"We thought, 'What a good time to rebrand and start fresh,'" Amy said.
Lisette Whitaker was there Wednesday, shopping and enjoying the newly opened space, with its high ceilings and pure winter sunlight streaming through the windows.
But it's the Davis sisters, their fashion sense, their knowledge of their customers' needs, their creative vision, that keeps her coming back.
"They are the business," Whitaker said. "It's like coming into someone's home."
But there's a larger context to the story. Yes, a longtime local retail business is making a bold move. But so is downtown itself.
"For years I've been watching the different phases of downtown redevelopment," Whitaker said. "But this one, this time, I really feel it's happening. In five years I'm excited to see where downtown is going to be."
Customers Raji Sanghera and Maria Toretta said they love the new location, with a wide variety of food, entertainment and adult beverages — including the Padre — within walking distance.
"Go shopping, have drinks," Sanghera said.
"This is a nice addition to downtown," Toretta said.
Adjacent to the store, "The Girls" — as many of their customers affectionately refer to the Davis sisters — have built a gated patio with an outdoor fireplace, a private bathroom and a beautiful olive tree as its centerpiece.
Customer mixers and special events can be held there, Amy said. And it may be a space that can be rented for private events and gatherings.
"It's lovely to have something nice like this in a spot that was not scenic before," said boutique customer Laurie Maclin, a longtime member of the Bakersfield Museum of Art's board.
"Downtown," Maclin said, "is getting ..."
And instead of finishing her sentence, Maclin tilted her head and just snapped her fingers.
It's a feeling that seems to be going around, Amy and Kelli Davis said. There are good things happening downtown.
And they love being part of it.
