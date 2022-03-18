Long-awaited 'Bakersfield Sound' exhibit to open Sunday at Kern County Museum

Sixty-something years ago, Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, Tommy Collins and Billy Mize, Red Simpson, Lewis Talley and Fuzzy Owen could never have imagined that the clothes they wore, the musical instruments they played and even chunks of the nightclubs in which they performed would one day become historical artifacts.
And yet, that’s exactly what has happened.
After two decades of wishing, dreaming and lofty plans that didn’t pan out, a permanent, self-contained exhibit dedicated to the Bakersfield Sound they helped create is slated to open Sunday afternoon at the Kern County Museum.
“We’re on the 10-yard line,” the museum’s executive director, Mike McCoy, said earlier this week as contractors worked on spiffing up the building’s front yard, and McCoy conferred with museum historian Rachel Hads on finishing touches to the interior.
“We’re not in the end zone yet,” McCoy said, laughing. “But I’m Tom Brady.”
Inside the 1,600-square-foot building, the hundreds of artifacts seemed to call to everyone in the county, from the mildly curious to the historically obsessed.
Buck Owens’ candy apple-red, rhinestone-sequined suit is there. So is Talley’s pedal-steel guitar.
A pair of Tony Lama boots that once belonged to Tom Brumley of The Buckaroos, Joe Maphis’ double-neck Mosrite guitar and a mosaic of old-school album covers are splashed across the walls and displayed in new glass cases throughout the room.
Thanks to the men and women who gave birth to what came to be known as the Bakersfield Sound, a whole new style of louder, more raucous country music was nurtured and developed in the honky-tonks, taverns, dance halls and recording studios of Bakersfield, Oildale and beyond.
"It is important. I feel very honored to be entrusted to do this work," said Hads, the museum's young historian who helped put the exhibit together.
"I remember growing up and my mom telling me she'd seen Buck Owens or Merle Haggard around town," Hads said. "We get people coming here all the time just to see Merle Haggard's boxcar home. People from England and other places around the world come here."
It's like a pilgrimage, she said. It's an emotional trek to the birthplace of this music.
One of Hads' favorite artifacts is singer-instrumentalist Barbara Mandrell's peach-colored pantsuit.
But there are many items in the museum's collection, and that means the displays will not remain static, but will change as artifacts still in the museum's basement are rotated into the new exhibit.
"This has been a treasure hunt," McCoy said of the process of rediscovering items that had been collecting dust for decades. One treasure McCoy hadn't known about is the barrel-shaped front door to the infamous Tex's Barrel House, an incubator of music near the Garces Circle that simultaneously served as a stage for Saturday night fistfights, lovers' quarrels and making up in the parking lot.
"That's the bar from Trout's in Oildale," McCoy said, pointing to a slice of the original bar, which featured 1950s-style glass blocks below the bar top.
There's an old Ampro guitar amplifier with an art deco-style front.
And in a nearby display case, a 1950s-era Ludwig snare drum with a champagne-sparkle finish waits silently. Once owned by pioneering country drummer Jimmy Phillips, the drum looks as though it's dying to be played, wishing to be hauled, one last time, back onto a lighted stage.
According to the exhibit, the first concert Phillips played the drum was with Jolly Jody and the Go Daddys at the first KAFY Radio concert at the Albert S. Goode Auditorium in Bakersfield. He also used the Ludwig while recording Red Simpson's "Highway Patrol" album.
These valued artifacts wouldn't have a home at all if it weren't for funding from a California Cultural & Historical Endowment — and a number of local financial supporters who gave tens of thousands of dollars to help fund the new exhibit.
A fiddle once owned by Bill Woods, a turquoise suit worn by singer-songwriter Tommy Collins, a photo here, a letter there — the artifacts in this room tell the stories. And the stories are our history.
Out front, the generous front porch is large enough for bands to set up, and at Sunday's grand opening in the Pioneer Village section of the museum, the Soda Crackers will perform some old-time country sounds.
The dedication of the new exhibit begins at 1 p.m. and doors open at 2 p.m., McCoy said.
"This was built about 20 years ago for this purpose," McCoy said of the rough-hewn building that now houses the exhibit.
It's been a long time coming. But maybe it was worth the wait.