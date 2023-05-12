 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOIS HENRY: Kern River water will go into California Aqueduct to spare Tulare Lake; flows to ramp up mid-June

intertie_500006462

The "intertie" is the connector between Kern River water to the east and the California Aqueduct in the foreground. This photo was taken April 11.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

For the first time in 17 years, the Kern River “intertie” will be opened Monday to release Kern River floodwater into the California Aqueduct, according to the river’s watermaster.

The move is an attempt to keep more floodwater off the already waterlogged Tulare Lake bed as officials anticipate significantly increased Kern River flows starting in mid-June.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases