Ranging from 2,500 feet to 4,800 feet in elevation, the old Quarter-Circle-5 Ranch is now owned by the Tubatulabal Tribe. It creates a natural wildlife corridor between South Fork Kern Valley and the highlands of Kern Plateau. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Canebrake Ecological Reserve is in the distance.

 Kodiak Greenwood / Western River

A Native American tribe that has lived along the branches of the north and south forks of the Kern River for millennia has regained ownership of a piece of its ancient homeland for the first time since it was grabbed up by settlers back in the 1800s.

The Tübatulabal Tribe got the deed to about 1,240 acres of mostly untouched land northeast of Isabella Lake on Aug. 31. The land was part of the old 2,274-acre Quarter-Circle-5 Ranch north of Weldon at the end of Fay Ranch Road. The other piece of the ranch, about 1,040 acres, was deeded to the Kern River Valley Heritage Foundation, which also owns the nearby Hanning Flat Preserve.

