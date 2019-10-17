A lockdown placed on Standard Elementary and Middle schools by the Kern County Sheriff's Office has been lifted, according to the district.
Standard School District Superintendent Paul Meyers said the two schools, district office and maintenance and transportation hubs were placed on lockdown at 10:02 a.m. Thursday after reports of a possible armed man in the area. The buildings are located by Ferguson Avenue and Minner Avenue.
By 10:17 a.m. the situation "appeared to be resolved" and the lockdown was lifted, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.