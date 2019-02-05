Perhaps you saw how those attending Tuesday night's joint session of Congress felt about President Trump's State of Union address. Perhaps you saw how the television pundits reacted.
Now, here, are the reactions of several local observers of the national political scene, including our two Congressional representatives in attendance for the speech, freshman Democrat TJ Cox and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy.
Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, 23rd District:
“The President’s message to our country tonight was clear: America first leadership is returning American greatness.
“As President Trump looked forward, he also reflected on the last two years and the foundation from which we have been able to achieve so much. We cut taxes for hard-working Americans. We passed the most comprehensive response to combat the opioid crisis. We slashed regulations. And we reinvested in our military to make our country stronger.
“The President also spoke about the ongoing fight to stop human trafficking while proactively supporting the survivors of these despicable traumas.
“This scourge is part of the central challenge facing our nation: securing the southern border. The President reaffirmed his determination to prevent crime and drugs from flowing across the border and threatening the stability and security of our communities. The challenge is also a humanitarian crisis, affecting not only those who seek to enter the United States but also the American families devastated by destructive drugs and crime. We must solve this crisis.
“President Trump is moving our country forward and I remain committed to working with him and my colleagues in Congress to secure our borders and ensure continued prosperity through higher wages and stronger economic opportunity.”
Ken Mettler, former Republican candidate for Congress:
“President Trump gave a masterful delivery of the conservative vision for America. A nation of laws and boundless opportunity for all.”
Tim Stormont, Bakersfield architect and conservative Republican pundit:
"The State of the Union tonight made one thing clear: Donald Trump is not a great orator who stirs us with swelling rhetoric. He speaks more like Sgt. Joe Friday from 'Dragnet': 'Just the facts.' But the facts are that much has been accomplished. The improved economy and job numbers were forefront. He even drew cheers from the stoic Democrat women in white when he cited rising women’s employment and their numbers in the Congress. Sad, however, is that they did not respond with such fervor when he spoke of freeing girls from sex trafficking at the border. His presentation of history, his statement that 'America will never be a socialist nation!' and his appeal that we reach for greatness are the major lessons from this speech.
Justin Salters, Republican political and business consultant:
"Sometimes banal can be a good thing. The State of the Union is one of those times. Defying expectations, President Trump’s address was everything a State of the Union should be: measured, prepared and forgettable. He should be applauded for this.
"President Trump provided opportunities for both parties to come together and work on policies that improve the lives of every American. It’s incumbent on Congress and the White House to now show the American people that they understand the distinction between campaigning and governing.
"On a personal note, there is one moment from this State of the Union I won't soon forget: holding my daughter as President Trump acknowledged the 100th anniversary of Congress passing the Constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote and celebrated that more women currently serve in Congress than ever before."
Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, 21st District:
“The American people deserve an honest conversation about immigration, about the skyrocketing costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, and about the increasing polarization in our country. More than anything, the American people were looking for moral leadership: how to stop unnecessary shutdowns and pay workers their fair wages, and move forward together with an agenda that puts the middle-class first.
“But tonight it was clear that the President and I have different views on how to achieve the change that is needed to improve the lives of working people here in the Central Valley. I will continue to work with members of both parties to push to restore integrity to Washington, finally pass comprehensive immigration reform, and bring middle-class jobs and investment back to the Central Valley. I hope that the President will join me.”
Gene Tackett, Democratic pundit and former Kern County supervisor:
"President Trump is a showman, but I always feel I am being duped. I just have a real hard time with his facts because he is so loose with the truth.
"The speech was very patriotic and pulled at my heartstrings, but I wanted to hear proposals to move this country forward. I heard little to solve the real problems facing our country, for example: climate change, economic inequality, gun safety, the high cost of college and health care for all.
"He said he wanted Congress to be more bipartisan, work together and compromise. Then he pushed his wall without any compromise or proof it would accomplish its purpose.
"He then finished with his position against choice, to protect life as soon as the heart is beating in the womb, waking up all the women in Congress wearing white during his speech. He then requested that you should stop investigating me.
"It didn’t make me feel any better how and where his is leading America."
Nick Nicita, 2018 Democratic candidate for California Assembly
"The duality of Trump’s address was perplexing. Trump sang praises about the American economy – low unemployment, rising wages, increased labor participation! Yet, the president’s claims about immigration projected an image of a county in total disarray – low wages, theft of jobs, ERs full to the brim with immigrants. Is America 'great again,' as Trump seems to believe, or is America in complete disarray, as Trump also seems to believe? I couldn’t tell you from his address.
'What I can tell you is Trump’s veiled threats regarding the Russia investigation undermined his platitudinal calls for unity and did nothing to heal the fractured American electorate."
Tatiana Matta, 2018 Democratic candidate for Congress:
"Was the State of the Union about the 'Agenda of the American People'? I don't think so. Tonight we heard President Trump continuing to push an unpopular and divisive agenda. His speech was a distraction from this administration's disastrous recent actions against federal workers and children in detention centers.
"We didn't hear about how he plans to ensure millions of Americans who have lost health care coverage, or how our veterans will be better served now and in the future, or even how our students will be able to afford college. We deserve elected leaders here and in Washington who will make our communities a priority regardless of their socioeconomic status. America is better than this and your voice matters. Please keep your elected representatives accountable."
