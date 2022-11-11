 Skip to main content
Locals weigh in on Prop 1's likely passage

In this file photo, Roger Spradlin, senior pastor at Valley Baptist, holds his hands out as he prays at an anti-abortion gathering June 24 at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

As of Friday, just over 65 percent of Californians penciled yes on their ballot for Proposition 1, which would ensure a state right to an abortion, according to the California secretary of state's website.

“Here in California, voters used their voice to say loud and clear they support access to abortion and contraception — safeguarding peoples’ rights for generations to come,” Planned Parenthood President and CEO Jodi Hicks said in an email statement. “This overwhelming victory once again shows California’s leadership in moments of national crisis and that our values will not be compromised by a handful of conservative extremists on the U.S. Supreme Court pushing a political agenda while ignoring facts, medicine and science.”

