Locals fall victim to nationwide rash of catalytic converter thefts

Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 41F. NNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 41F. NNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.