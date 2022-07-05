Local webinar will preview entrepreneur boot camp

The executive director of Cal State Bakersfield's new Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will provide an online preview Wednesday of the center's upcoming 10-week boot camp.
Seung Bach, speaking during an hourlong webinar put on weekly by CSUB's Small Business Development Center, will talk about how to apply for what's called the Venture Accelerator, a free program for which applications are now being accepted from residents of Kern County.
Bach, associate dean of CSUB's School of Business and Public Administration, will join the webinar's host, SBDC Director Kelly Bearden, who will share updates on the economy, capital resources and remaining pandemic relief programs.
Questions will be taken live during the webinar set to start at noon Wednesday. Sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief121.