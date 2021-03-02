Local webinar will explore business loan opportunities

The head of Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will be joined by the top executive at Mid State Development Corp. for a Wednesday webinar about business loan opportunities.
Besides exploring various business lending options, SBDC Director Kelly Bearden and Midstate President and CEO Keith Brice also plan to talk about various government programs helping local businesses recover from the pandemic.
The online event is part of a weekly series hosted by Cal State Bakersfield's SBDC. It starts at noon. Participants can register for free online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief51.