Local water year has been a 'roller coaster' so far, with January second driest on record

Has Bakersfield's rainfall pattern been making you feel a little queasy?
"It's been a roller coaster," said Modesto Vasquez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.
The San Joaquin Valley's so-called rainy season begins each year on Oct. 1. And this current season has certainly had its ups and downs.
"You had a good start to the season in October," Vasquez said.
Indeed, Bakersfield saw nearly an inch of rain that month, two-thirds of an inch more than October's normal.
Then the tap was closed in November. In a normal November, Bakersfield receives 0.51 inch. Instead the measuring station at Meadows Field Airport recorded a measly 0.01 inch.
"In November, you got cheated out of a half-inch," Vasquez said.
Things were not looking great. The Kern River watershed had received just 15 percent of its normal runoff in 2021. Bakersfield needed a decent water year, both upstream and down.
Then December — and relief — arrived.
"Much above average precipitation occurred this month, with an active period at the middle of the month and another extended one later in the month, including during the holidays,"Brian Ochs, meteorologist and climatologist for the National Weather Service, wrote in his climate summary for December.
"This brought at least some short-term relief to the ongoing drought," he added.
Several feet of snow accumulated in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, and several inches fell in Tehachapi on Dec. 14, Ochs said in his report.
On average, Bakersfield sees 1.10 inch of rain in December. But in December 2021, the city received more than twice average rainfall, ending up with 2.60 inches.
Even more importantly, the Kern County and Sierra Nevada mountains were the beneficiaries of healthy amounts of rain and snow.
By Dec. 31, the water content of the snowpack in the Kern River Basin was at approximately 130 percent of normal for that time of year, said Miguel Chavez, hydrographic supervisor for the city of Bakersfield's Department of Water Resources.
But even as water watchers celebrated December, the calendar page turned to January, the roller coaster topped the summit and careened downward.
The skies dried up.
Who could have guessed that after a monster of a December, that January 2022 would become the second driest January ever experienced in Bakersfield since precipitation records began being kept in 1893.
Only 0.01 inch of rain has fallen at Meadows field so far in January, and NWS forecasters don't expect any precipitation through the end of the month.
And it's not just Bakersfield.
"Only one other time, 1972, has Isabella Dam Headquarters recorded zero precipitation in the month of January," Chavez said in an email.
"Zero precipitation has been recorded this month," he said.
Meanwhile, the weather reversal has dramatically reduced the snowpack across California and much of the West.
In less than four weeks, the statewide snowpack in California has dropped from 154 percent of normal to 104 percent of normal — with no big storms on the horizon.
In the Kern River watershed, the snowpack went from about 130 percent of normal in late December to approximately 75 percent of normal for this time of the year, Chavez said.
If the pattern holds, the roller coaster will climb again in February. But no one can predict that.
The only thing to do now is lower the safety bar and hold on tight.