The Kern-Tulare Water District stands to win a pair of interim contract renewals from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to continue serving the Cross-Valley Canal.
The contracts are among 15 Central Valley Project contract renewals up for public comment until Feb. 17. Comments can be sent by email to qbranch@usbr.gov, or by fax to 916-978-5292. They can also be mailed to Quentin Branch, Bureau of Reclamation, 2800 Cottage Way, MP-400, Sacramento, CA 95825-1898.
All 15 contracts can be reviewed online at https://www.usbr.gov/mp/cvpia/3404c/lt-contracts/2019-interim-contracts/index.html.
The project's existing service contracts at set to expire Feb. 29, and any new contracts are expected to take effect March 1.
