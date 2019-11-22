Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, this week announced plans to roll out a new look in the produce sections of its stores — but it turns out the changes have already been rolled out in the affected Bakersfield stores.
According to a news release, the new produce sections have wider aisles, bigger and more visible fruit and vegetable bins, and will bring all organic items into one area. The stores will have an open, farmer’s market feel with new, easier-to-read signage, the release said.
The renovations are being called "Produce 2.0" and Walmart predicts they will be in 800 Supercenters by the end of January and in about 3,000 stores by the end of next summer. But Bakersfield shoppers, Walmart said in its release, can already shop the new look in local stores.
