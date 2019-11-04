Veterans of Foreign Wars Foothill Post 7216 in east Bakersfield is working to change its name in honor of the memory of East Bakersfield High School alumnus and Medal of Honor recipient Leonard L. Alvarado.
Bill Lytle was there in Phuoc Long Province, Vietnam when Alvarado earned the Medal of Honor, and lost his life in the process.
"Aug. 12 is a hard day for everyone in our platoon," said Lytle, who was Alvarado's sergeant and squad leader on the night of Aug. 12, 1969, when their U.S. Army platoon, part of Company D, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division, came under heavy machine gun, grenade and small-arms fire while on a mission to rescue a platoon of friendlies trapped by similar enemy fire.
Specialist Alvarado, 22 at the time, was the first to detect enemy movement and opened fire. Despite his quick reaction, he and his comrades were soon pinned down by the hostile force that blocked their path to the trapped platoon.
Lytle, who lives in Waynesville, N.C., said he will never forget Alvarado, but rarely talks about him outside the protected circle of his comrades in arms.
"Usually, the only time I talk about this is with my brothers," Lytle said Monday during a phone call from his home.
But on Monday, he made an exception.
"I don't remember anyone ordering Leonard to move forward," Lytle recalled of the chaos of that night. But Alvarado, who Lytle said regularly "scared" the enemy with his scimitar sideburns, coal-black eyes and wardog attitude, did exactly that: he moved forward.
According to battlefield accounts and the medal citation, Alvarado was wounded yet continued advancing and firing into the fusillade, silencing enemy emplacements and likely saving the lives of many of his comrades.
It was Alvarado’s "extraordinary heroism and selflessness at the cost of his own life," as the citation states, actions "above and beyond the call of duty" that inspired local members of VFW Foothill Post 7216 to vote to change the name of their post to Specialist 4 Leonard L. Alvarado USA Post 7216.
"We've been working on getting this done for the last five years," said VFW Post Cmdr. Danny Loza.
But it's not yet a done deal. The VFW at the national level must sign off on the change to make it truly official.
Vietnam veteran Mario Muniz, also a member of VFW Post 7216 and the recipient of three Purple Hearts, said it's the right and fitting thing to do. Alvarez is from the east side, and so is their post. And he's a local hero deserving of local recognition.
Alvarado's daughter, Lenora Alvarado, accepted the Medal of Honor on her father's behalf from President Barack Obama in a March 18, 2014 White House ceremony.
"I was really honored and very happy to be there," she said of the White House ceremony.
But she believes her father deserves to be better known in his hometown, and the renaming of the VFW post is a step in the right direction.
"I don't want him to be forgotten," she said as she met with Loza and Muniz at the post, located at the East Bakersfield Veterans Hall on Ridge Road.
She was only 10 months old when he was lost in what came to be known as "that crazy Asian war."
"When people ask, 'Who was he?' we'll have the answer," she said.
It was many years ago that Lytle began calling Lenora Alvarado on the anniversary of her father's death — to let her know her dad is not forgotten.
Only a few from that platoon on that fateful night are still alive. But every year, Lytle makes that call. Coast to coast. From the late-1960s to 2019.
He remembers.
