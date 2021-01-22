A local union is pushing back against potential furloughs the county of Kern may implement to offset a financial shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a virtual press conference on Friday, members of Service Employees International Union Local 521 and other healthcare and nonprofit workers speaking in solidarity urged the Board of Supervisors to dip into the county’s reserves rather than resort to furloughing all non-safety county employees.
“Our departments were struggling before the pandemic and any discussion about furloughs," said Social Services Supervisor Ryan Couch. “And now, rather than utilizing this very healthy amount in reserves, they are proposing to furlough us? It is unfortunate that our board leaders have a track record of locating money to fund the things they want, yet essential workers, who’ve sacrificed everything, may be on the verge of being furloughed.”
The union and others are in the midst of negotiations with Kern County administrators that would clear the way for five furlough days to take place before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
However, the County Administrative Office reports it does not know if furloughs will be necessary. An 11-step contingency plan has been developed to save around $27.4 million if needed. The plan involves the use of multiple reserve funds as well as the postponement of maintenance projects and a .5 percent reduction in department budgets.
The county says it will move step by step through the plan until the necessary savings have been reached. At No. 10, furloughs appear to be a last resort for the CAO’s Office.
“The way this plan is intended to work is it is an ongoing process. So every month, we are looking at where we are revenue-wise compared to the budget, and what our revised projections are,” said Chief Financial Officer Jim Zervis. “We don’t want to do these things if we don’t have to, and we don’t want to wait too long to where the response has to be greater than what we’ve proposed.”
So far, county employees have avoided furloughs thanks in part to the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which injected $157 million into county coffers. But as CARES Act funding dwindles, the county finds itself in dangerous financial territory once again.
"This is a really short-term, Band-Aid solution," Zervis said. “This is really designed to be implemented quickly so that we don’t wind up in a more difficult financial situation for next budget year."
That has left some county employees nervous. A county document describes the potential furloughs as around a 2 percent pay cut for employees that would save the county around $1.7 million. Other savings methods include using $4.5 million worth of contingency funds, postponing a planned update to Hart Park and other facilities for around $1.7 million in savings and $2.6 million in canceled maintenance projects.
But SEIU points to the county’s projected $175.8 million in total reserve funds as a reason why supervisors should avoid furloughs at all, and union members worry employment cuts could impact badly-needed services like mental health crisis intervention.
“For the Kern County board, furloughs are not about money, they are about priorities,” Alicia Aleman, a domestic violence social worker, said in a statement. “County residents have endured serious mental health challenges and domestic violence during the pandemic. Now, the Board wants to furlough the same essential workers who they’ve praised for taking on the public health crisis.”
If furloughs are necessary, officials said they would work to limit the impact felt by the public.
“We’ve tried to approach this in a way that minimizes the services to citizens and minimizes the impact to our own employees,” Zervis said. “It would be managed and scheduled appropriately so that our services would be able to be provided.”