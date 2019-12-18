It's a doggone Christmas miracle. This weekend, North Bakersfield Toyota and Bill Wright Toyota will sponsor all adoption fees at the three Kern County animal shelters.
Would-be pet owners can come in Friday, Saturday or Monday to take advantage of waived fees on all animal adoptions at the shelters in Bakersfield (3951 Fruitvale Ave.), Mojave (923 Poole St.) or Lake Isabella (14891 Highway 178).
Over the last several years, the dealerships have covered the adoption fees of hundreds of shelter pets.
“I love seeing the shelters empty and especially knowing that the animals have a home and a family for Christmas," Steve Downs, who owns both businesses, said in a news release. "Helping in making this happen makes me truly happy.”
“We now know that this idea of finding homes for Kern County’s homeless pets is such a community effort," Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said. "We would never achieve finding so many forever homes for our shelter pets without support from local businesses like Bill Wright Toyota and North Bakersfield Toyota.”
Those interested in adopting a pet can visit the shelters between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sponsored adoptions will be only for animals available on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
