In response to reports of dwindling supplies of medical-grade face masks at some hospitals, the local Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday donated more than 1,400 N95 and NX95 particulate masks to Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals.
The donation is intended to assist local area medical professionals as they care for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tejon Tribal Chairman Octavio Escobedo.
"We are members of this community," Escobedo said Monday. "Many tribal members are on the front lines right now, including medical professionals, members of the fire department and law enforcement."
Escobedo said the staff at Tejon Indian Tribe Health Services recently completed an inventory of the masks, and discovered they had a surplus. He and the staff decided the best thing to do was to donate the masks to an organization that could make good use of them.
The masks are effective in blocking transmission of harmful viruses, including the novel coronavirus which has bred the global COVID-19 pandemic.
With COVID-19 cases multiplying, doctors, nurses and other medical workers across the United States are confronting a shortage of masks and other medical gear designed to protect them from the virus.
"We hope all the measures we are taking as a community — people staying home, staying six feet apart — will mean we won't have any cases of COVID-19 here at all," said Terri Church, chief nursing officer at Memorial.
But hospital staff are preparing for the worst, Church said, even as they are hoping for the best.
So far, no patient at the hospital as of Monday morning has tested positive for the virus.
In the meantime, Church and other members of the hospital's medical team say they are heartened by the generosity of the Tejon tribe and many others in the community who have asked how they can help support those on the front lines of the battle against this pandemic.
Robin McNabb, senior director of nursing operations, acknowledged she became a little emotional when the tribal chairman arrived with the boxes of masks.
While there are areas across the country that have seen supplies of these masks dwindling, Memorial is still in good shape.
"We have supplies," McNabb said. "We are monitoring them for every 24 hours, every 72 hours, and we continue to go through a large quantity every shift at the hospital."
While they have seen no COVID-infected patients, they still have to wear protective equipment, and staff want to make sure their supply is stable should COVID-infected patients arrive.
"We want to make sure we have (them) available when those positive results come back — and we feel it is just a matter of time."
But nurses and other medical staff are stressed.
"They want to take care of patients. That's the career they chose," McNabb said. "They know they have to stay healthy, and yet they want to protect their families when they go home as well.
"To have this type of gift, a selfless act from members of our community to support our local health caregivers, she said, is a priceless act."
