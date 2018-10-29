Hundreds gathered outside the Chabad Jewish Community Center in southwest Bakersfield Monday night to memorialize and honor, mourn and grieve for the 11 killed and the six who were wounded at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
"Ani ma'amin. Ani ma'amin," Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger sang in Hebrew before a crowd of Jews and Gentiles.
The words mean, "I believe. I believe," said Rabbi Yankee Reichik, who was visiting from Los Angeles.
"But the core of the message," he said, "means, 'A little bit of light chases away a lot of darkness.'"
As a strong law enforcement presence from the Bakersfield Police Department seemed to form a protective ring around the gathering, speaker after speaker tried to make sense of the senseless shootings. Many simply couldn't understand the kind of hate it takes to slaughter innocents praying in what should have been the sanctuary of their Sabbath.
"It is with great pain that I stand before you — as Jews all over the world are trying to process the horrific murders of 11 innocent people during prayers in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh," longtime Bakersfield resident Howard Silver told the hushed crowd.
"If the only or primary thing about this tragedy that moves you is that it took place at a synagogue, and that its victims were Jewish, you are missing something essential about Jewish teaching," he said.
And yet, one man, armed with four guns, including a military-style AR-15, transformed a morning of prayer and peace into the deadliest anti-Semitic incident in American history.
After news of the shooting broke, Rabbi Cheryl Rosenstein, the spiritual leader of Temple Beth El in northeast Bakersfield, sat down and penned a Community Voices letter for submission to The Californian.
In it, she noted that Jews have been a part of the development and growth of the great American experiment from the beginning.
"Saturday morning, our sense of security was shattered like the glass of Kristalnacht in Hitler’s Germany," she wrote. "Eleven are dead, six wounded — among the latter, four officers of the law. It was our Sabbath. It was in a synagogue. There was a baby-naming and a reading from the sacred scrolls of the Torah. The hater hid in a rabbi’s study."
Rosenstein said the answer to too many guns being in the hands of men like Saturday's shooter is not more guns.
"Guns did not save those first responders. They will not save the school children or their teachers, not the LGBTQ community, not the Sikhs, nor the Muslims, nor our Christian brethren of color — not even the country music fans."
Philip Rudnick, like so many others, grasped for answers, and searched his own heart and intellect for solutions to an age-old problem that may seem to have no solution.
But we can't rest on the notion, he said, that we have not the power to change our world.
"Can it be as simple as adopting a culture of kindness?" he asked the gathering.
"Kindness to each other; kindness to other species; kindness to our planet Earth and to the universe as we will come to know it."
Rudnick continued:
"Let's make this our time, when we can actually experience the biblical prophecy of a lion and a lamb enjoying each other's company.
"If not now, when?"
