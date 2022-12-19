Local subcontractor pays fines of $538,400 in wage-theft case

A local construction company has paid a half-million dollars in fines after a state investigation found one of its crew leaders was skimming the paychecks of workers who received, in some cases, only about a third of their actual earnings while building subsidized farmworker housing in Wasco.
The state Department of Industrial Relations announced Monday that Bakersfield-based Grant Construction Inc. was ordered to pay $538,400 in penalties, in addition to $588,285 in unpaid wages plus $2,398 in interest to compensate about two dozen workers who did not receive their full "prevailing wage" required by state law for work on a publicly funded project.
The agency said in a news release the workers' crew leader, who was hired by Grant in 2017 or 2018 to help expedite the job, collected their paychecks, then signed and cashed them before paying the laborers in cash.
The workers, most or all of them from Northern California speaking little to no English, some working under aliases, were reportedly unaware of the actual amount they were supposed to be paid, despite Grant's assertion they were told. One of the laborers ultimately filed a complaint that sparked the state inquiry.
Grant did not respond to requests for comment Monday. But in a state summary of the case, company President Grant Fraysier told an investigator that "had he known (crew leader Hector Cervantes) was cashing workers' paychecks, he would not have allowed it."
The city of Wasco, having received money from the Housing Authority of the County of Kern for the $42 million, 66-unit apartment project, hired Bakersfield's Wallace & Smith Contractors, which subcontracted with Grant for carpentry and siding work. In all, Grant assigned 206 workers to the job, most of whom were found to have been appropriately compensated.
When it became evident the job's accelerated schedule required more workers, according to a state summary, Grant met with Cervantes. It said he brought in siding laborers he had worked with before and who were used to Cervantes' practice of cashing their paychecks, paying strictly in cash and retaining their paystubs. Some were also found to have been paying Cervantes rent money.
Some workers received as little as $15 per hour instead of the prevailing wage of $46.67 per hour. In all, the workers got a total of $205,222, or about 37 percent what they were owed.
The state determined that, when the checks were signed, it was clear the same person was endorsing them and that no attempt was made at "replicating the workers' signatures."
The state noted four workers overseen by Cervantes did not allow him to cash their checks and that they ended up being paid appropriately.
When one of the workers complained, according to the state investigation report, Grant took "almost no" remedial action to protect the workers. The company did not investigate or take reasonable action to recover the missing wages or terminate Cervantes. Although Grant later said it should have called the police on him, the state noted that the company never did.
The state report also said Grant should never have given the paychecks to Cervantes, who it found did not have authority to collect and distribute paychecks.
“Common sense dictates that handing paychecks to a recent and untested hire for distribution to other employees creates a situation that is ripe for abuse,” the state summary read.
In Monday's news release, state Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower said law requires that workers on construction projects with $1,000 or more public funds must be paid at least the prevailing wage.
"These workers held Grant Construction accountable for cheating them out of their legal wages," she stated.