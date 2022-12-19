 Skip to main content
Local subcontractor pays fines of $538,400 in wage-theft case

A local construction company has paid a half-million dollars in fines after a state investigation found one of its crew leaders was skimming the paychecks of workers who received, in some cases, only about a third of their actual earnings while building subsidized farmworker housing in Wasco.

The state Department of Industrial Relations announced Monday that Bakersfield-based Grant Construction Inc. was ordered to pay $538,400 in penalties, in addition to $588,285 in unpaid wages plus $2,398 in interest to compensate about two dozen workers who did not receive their full "prevailing wage" required by state law for work on a publicly funded project.

