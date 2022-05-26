Local students get Assistance League scholarships

Assistance League of Bakersfield has awarded $2,000 scholarships to five graduating high school students.
The scholarships awarded are based upon academic achievement, leadership, financial need and community service, according to an Assistance League news release.
The recipients were: Andrea Escareno, Delano High School; Giovanni Valencia Rodriguez, Highland High School; Madison Johnson, Burroughs High School; Jared Martinez, Delano High School; and Citlali Gonzales Garcia, Delano High School.
The scholarships are funded by the Assistance League of Bakersfield Scholarship Fund. Founded in 1956, the Assistance League of Bakersfield is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization, the release noted.
The Assistance League of Bakersfield also thanked its many grantors for their contributions in 2021-22.
These funds will help complete much needed building improvements at Assistance League as well as help provide clothing and hygiene kits for the Operation School Bell program, according to a statement from Assistance League.
Grantors include but are not limited to: CARE for Kids, Wonderful Community Grant, Bakersfield West Rotary, First Five Kern, Valley Strong Credit Union and Virginia & Alfred Harrell.