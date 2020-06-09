Bakersfield spray parks will reopen Wednesday, according to a news release from the city.
The parks, which were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.
They will reopen under guidelines provided by state and county health departments. Users will be asked to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, wear a face mask or face covering when possible and in close proximity to others, and wash hands frequently.
City-operated pools will remain closed until further notice, the news release said, as well as playground, outdoor exercise equipment and basketball courts.
