Bakersfield restaurateur Cassie Bittle has been living on false hope for weeks.
The owner of KC Steakhouse on F Street got her application in early for the first round of the federal government's emergency loan program for small businesses.
Then she waited.
"I had been paying employees out of my savings. I was led to believe that help was coming," said Bittle, whose curbside food service generates only about 20 percent of what the steakhouse would normally be pulling in.
But she kept several employees on the payroll with the understanding that assistance was on its way.
Instead of riding to the rescue, however, the relief program blew through its first $349 billion in less than two weeks. Bittle was left holding the bag.
A significant chunk of the relief money reportedly went to corporate businesses or the preferred customers of big banks. As the owner of a legacy restaurant in Bakersfield, Bittle was left wondering whether small, independent businesses like hers carry enough clout to get on the banks' and government's A-list.
"How do the banks choose who gets this money?" she asked. "Who sets the guidelines?
Fortunately, a new round of help may indeed be on its way. Last week in bipartisan votes, Congress approved a second round of relief for struggling small businesses. The program restarted Monday with an infusion of another $320 billion.
Manuel Gutierrez, owner of Elements Venue, will believe it when he sees it.
Gutierrez's business thrives on social gatherings and events.
Like Bittle, Gutierrez was counting on some help. And when it didn't come, he was sorely disappointed.
"Because I'm in the events industry, I had to completely shut down," he said. "I don't have any income. I can't book an event. I can't book a concert.
"I'm a survivor. I've been doing this for 11 years," he said. "But I can't do this alone."
As much as he needs his business back running on overdrive, Gutierrez said it's not worth the health risk.
"There's a lot of talk about opening things up early. I'm totally against that."
Like Gurierrez, Mike Miller makes his living when people are celebrating and having a good time. The proprietor of the Grenadier Lounge, and Cocktail Concierge mobile bar service, is paying bills that don't stop coming in even as income dries up.
"I just paid my second month's rent with no income coming in," he said. "I'm also paying PG&E and my insurance premium. You can't shut it off."
His bookkeeper handled applications for the Small Business Administration loans. But the money didn't come through.
"It's hit me hard," Miller said. "All the bars are closed. We're just having to suck it up."
Tom Saba, owner of Saba Agency, an advertising and marketing agency in Bakersfield, believes the big banks played a key role in determining who received help and who didn't.
Saba applied as soon as he learned the low-interest loans had been approved. Then he waited.
"My bank delayed, or led me along, without a lot of clarity," he said. When he was told the fund had no more money to lend, he began looking around at other lenders.
Most told him he had to have a commercial account in good standing for them to help him. Then he reached out to Valley Strong Credit Union.
"I had my loan in seven days," he said.
"My company is 31 years old," Saba said. "I have 14 to 15 employees, depending on the time of year.
"For two months, my employees can have sanity," he said. "They can relax and do their work."
As the second wave of federal assistance comes through, many small businesses in Bakersfield are wondering whether they will receive the help they need, or be passed over again during what may be the most difficult period of their business lives.
