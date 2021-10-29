Local Sikh community to honor founder's birth

The Sikh community is celebrating the 552nd birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikh religion, with an event Sunday at the Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Sikh temple in southwest Bakersfield.
Festivities will include singing holy hymns, display of traditional martial arts, a free community meal and honoring Sen. Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and various dignitaries.
Attendees will assemble around 9:50 a.m. at the parking lot in front of Jack in the Box at the intersection of Stine Road and Panama Lane.
At 10 a.m, the group will walk with the dignitaries to the temple, 6700 Stine Road. Events will continue in the temple from 10 to 11 a.m. including the honoring of special guests.
Afterward, the community meal will be shared.