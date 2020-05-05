The local chapter of the Service Employees International Union is requesting a voice on a new committee put together to guide the county’s efforts at reopening the local economy.
Citing concerns over possible exposure to the novel coronavirus that could come with a return to business as normal, SEIU 521 members held a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon to express their worries to the public.
Brady Downs, a recovery specialist at Kern County Behavioral and Recovery Services, said any plan to reopen the county needed to consider the impact on county workers.
Angee Esparza, a technician at the Department of Human Services, added that county workers needed to have access to personal protective equipment and hygiene supplies, which she said had been hard to come by recently.
The union sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and has requested meetings with supervisors.
Chapter President Veronica Vasquez said that Supervisor David Couch had met with union representatives and Supervisor Mike Maggard had indicated he was open to a meeting.
