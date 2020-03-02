Local educational institutions are monitoring coronavirus and taking some cautionary measures to protect their students and communities.
In a memorandum sent Thursday from Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny, she informed the campus community that the university has established a team to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and develop contingency plans to safeguard its Bakersfield and Antelope Valley campuses.
"The CSU Bakersfield task force has been meeting for weeks to assess campus preparedness," Zelezny wrote. "With guidance from the Kern County and California departments of public health, the CSUB team is updating the university’s plan of action, focusing on the response of our Student Health Center, protocols in the event of a quarantine, improving communications, and taking stock of necessary supplies and equipment, among other areas of exploration."
The Delano Union School District also held a meeting with district staff to determine how it can be proactive during the outbreak. According to the district, it has provided hand wipes to teachers and increased the availability of tissues in classrooms and offices, is purchasing disinfecting machines, making masks available and purchasing and installing additional wall mounted hand sanitizer dispensers.
Available on Kern High School District's website is information on the virus' symptoms and the latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Schools will operate normally unless directed otherwise by the Kern County Public Health Services Department. In that instance, more information will be communicated to students, parents and members of the community.
County Public Health said in a press conference Monday that two individuals are in isolation while they are being tested for coronavirus at a local hospital.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 43 total cases of coronavirus in the United States from 10 states and at least six individuals have died, the CDC reports.
