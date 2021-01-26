Participants in a local webinar starting at noon Wednesday can learn key details about four government pandemic relief programs: the Paycheck Protection Program, the Employee Retention Tax Credit, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Shuttered Venue Operator Grants.
The online presentation will be led by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, which provides free consulting services to local entrepreneurs.
Anyone can sign up for Wednesday's free, hourlong webinar at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief46.