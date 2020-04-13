Small business owners including independent contractors, farmers and single-member limited-liability companies are invited to sign up for a free webinar Wednesday on financial assistance being offered by the federal government.
The hour-long event, set to start at noon Wednesday, will focus on the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans approved by Congress during the coronavirus epidemic.
The webinar, fifth in a series titled "Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis," is being put on by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Among the topics will be help available to assist businesses upon restart and resources for people without a bank.
To attend the webinar, register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief5.
