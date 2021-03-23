Local SBDC offers free webinars for local businesses in need of help

Free, locally focused webinars set for Wednesday and Thursday will provide updates on various sources of public money set aside for businesses trying to survive the pandemic.
The first, set to run from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, will discuss $1.5 billion available to qualified businesses through the California Relief Program's fifth round opening Thursday. It will be led by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small business Development Center.
The event will include information about other government relief programs for small businesses. It will also feature comments by Morgan Clayton, president and CEO of locally based Tel-Tec Security Systems Inc., on results of a recent community survey and a program aimed at helping underserved local businesses.
Participants can sign up to attend at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief54.
Thursday's webinar, presented by the local SBDC in cooperation with the Kern County Black & Hispanic Chambers and Mid State Development Corp., will feature comments by Corey D. Williams, a spokesman for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance.
Williams expects to talk about the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance, through which eligible small businesses in low- to moderate-income communities can apply for a grant of as much as $10,000.
Anyone interested in attending may sign up at www.tinyurl.com/EIDLhelp.