The president and CEO of Mid State Development Corp., Keith Brice, will guest-host a one-hour webinar Wednesday focused on business lending and the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
His guests, Mission Bank President and CEO A.J. Antongiovanni and Valley Strong Credit Union Vice President Deanna Blaise, are expected to discuss how their institutions will proceed with PPP loan conditions and conditions for forgiveness. Other likely topics include the local Kern Recovers and federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan business assistance programs.
The free online event, "Managing Your Business through the Pandemic," is put on by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center. It's scheduled to begin at noon. Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.