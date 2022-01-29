Local roots: Bakersfield farm adviser helped innovate leading pistachio breed

Before a breed of tree called Golden Hills took over much of California's pistachio industry — before it extended the harvest and improved percentages of good, split-shell nuts — it was a single sapling among thousands sprouting up in donated farmland in Kern County.
It was tended, examined and rated by Bakersfield farming adviser Joseph Maranto, whose family grew citrus, olives and peaches back in Sicily. He had worked with local pistachio trees since the mid-1970s, and he could spot trees with the best chances of success mainly because he had witnessed repeated failures.
"We had so many problems with pistachios," said Maranto. "We needed a new one."
In recent years pistachios have become the darlings of southern Central Valley agriculture, attracting institutional investors and claiming ever more local acreage. At least part of this boom can be traced to the work of Maranto, who at 95 retains a sharp wit, a thick Sicilian accent and pride in his creation.
These days the majority of pistachios planted in California are Golden Hills, a female cultivar typically coupled with a male named Randy. The female's benefits include relatively low need for winter chill hours and quick maturation that helps reduce damage from the dreaded navel orange worm, which tends to hit slower-maturing trees harder.
In 2019, Maranto shared the American Society for Horticultural Science's Outstanding Fruit Cultivar Award with two men he'd worked with to develop the breed, fellow University of California Cooperative Extension farm adviser Craig Kallsen and UC Davis pomologist Dan Parfitt. The trio's work had led 13 years earlier to a patent held by the University of California.
Before Golden Hills came along, the dominant female pistachio was a cultivar from Iran named Kerman, which remains prominent in California, the world's leading producer of the nut. The introduction of Golden Hills gave the state a pistachio tree truly bred for conditions in Kern County.
Local pistachio orchard manager and consultant Carl Fanucchi called Golden Hills "a big game-changer for the industry in so many ways." The breed's share of "split" nuts was 5 percent to 12 percent greater than Kerman's, he said, and Golden Hills' relatively quick maturation relieved bottlenecks at nut processing plants.
"It's enabled the industry to start harvest a minimum of a week to almost two weeks earlier than Kerman in our area," Fanucchi said. The result is that growers don't have to invest in additional equipment to get more processing accomplished in a season.
Fanucchi credited Golden Hills' creation to Maranto's perseverance and dedication to "always looking for something better." He recalled Maranto combining different pistachio material with modern rootstock and coming back every so often to observe the progress of trees he was cultivating while employed in Kern as a farm adviser.
Maranto brought not only personal passion, Fanucchi said, but rare insight into what made a good pistachio tree.
"He's the guy that really did the legwork in the field to follow these things," he said.
A senior analyst at RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness, Vice President David Magaña, noted in an email that Golden Hills is prized within the industry for its short bloom period as well as its earlier harvest, uniform maturity and relative tolerance for salt.
Kallsen, credited as a co-creator of Golden Hills, said he was more involved in evaluating the crops as part of the process than developing them. He said Maranto's and Parfitt's work on Golden Hills dates back to the late 1980s.
It's striking to him that the cultivar emerged after only about 15 years — fast, he said, considering pistachios don't usually produce nuts until their sixth year.
"If you do the math, this thing was pretty lightning fast," he said.
The result has been a pistachio tree that does well in long summers and cold winters, which Kallsen said is perfect for Kern, and all the better because it has grown well on land that had been idled by the decline of local cotton production.
Kallsen described Maranto's work as a "shotgun approach" that seemed to cross every pistachio tree in California.
After setting up test plots for trees, Maranto would take pollen from a male and put them on a female tree's flowers, then put a bag on the branch so no other pollination could interfere. Later he would come back and collect the seeds.
Then Maranto would plant the seeds for observation, select the most promising plants for further evaluation and raise them on ag land donated by local growers.
Parfitt played a critical role in developing the cultivar and the patent process, Kallsen said. But Maranto did virtually all the selection work central to creating superior breeds, Kallsen said, adding that Maranto is also credited with innovating a type of table grapes called Pristine, an accomplishment Maranto himself dismissed as insignificant by comparison.
Maranto, retired for more than 20 years now and succeeded by Kallsen at the local UC Cooperative Extension, didn't start in U.S. agriculture until after his graduation from Columbia University in New York. He earned a master's degree at Louisiana State University and even worked with bananas in Mogadishu before being hired in the 1970s by Superior Farming to work with pistachios in the Wasco area.
Looking back, he said it feels like he has contributed to the establishment of something that will last for many years to come.
"I'm feeling great," he said about his work and the success of Golden Hills. "I'm feeling proud."